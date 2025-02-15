Video: New York Dolls' David Johansen Thanks Fans for Cancer Fight Support

(The Syndicate) After singer/songwriter David Johansen, legendary co-founder of the New York Dolls, shared his current medical complications publicly this past week, Johansen has been floored by the love he's received from around the world. To share his gratitude, Johansen has released a video message to his fans, sending love and appreciation to everyone who has helped share the fund and wish him well.
Prior to this week, Johansen had not disclosed his diagnosis publicly as he is generally a very private person, however, due to the increasingly severe financial burden his family is facing, he is ready to share his story. On top of the cancer diagnosis, Johansen took a fall on the day after Thanksgiving and broke his back in two places, which required surgery. Despite a successful procedure, David is completely bedridden and incapacitated, relying on around the clock care. To continue his treatment and give him the best chance of recovery, David will need full time assistance.
Assisting in the Johansen family recovery efforts, Sweet Relief launched the David Johansen Fund. The most immediate needs are full time nursing, physical therapy and funding for day to day vital living expenses. With professional specialized care, the Johansen family remains hopeful that David can regain some mobility and independence.
David was recently the subject of Martin Scorsese and David Tedeschi's documentary Personality Crisis: One Night Only which brilliantly captures an evening of David's songs and storytelling, and gives a little context to the wild tapestry of David's life. David was the lead singer and songwriter of the legendary New York Dolls, widely acknowledged as one of the first (and coolest) punk bands. David started his own group, the David Johansen band, before reinventing himself yet again in the 1980s as Buster Poindexter. Inspired by his passion for the blues and arcane American folk music David formed the group The Harry Smiths, and toured the world performing the songs of Howlin' Wolf with Hubert Sumlin and Levon Helm. Of all these incarnations, David is most often recognized for his work in a handful of beloved films, like the Christmas classic Scrooged, and the race track comedy Let it Ride. He continues to host his weekly radio show "The Mansion of Fun" on Sirius XM. David had an exhibition of his paintings in New York this past summer at Elliot Templeton Fine Arts gallery. Visit the fund's page here
New York Dolls' David Johansen Battling Stage 4 Cancer And Brain Tumor
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more
Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison Deliver 'Gods Of Rock N Roll'- Don Felder Recovering After On Stage Collapse- Brian Setzer Unable To Play Guitar- more
Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell Streams 'Foxes In The Snow'- Russell Dickerson- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video
Video: New York Dolls' David Johansen Thanks Fans for Cancer Fight Support
OK Go Announce 'And the Adjacent Possible' Album With Two New Tracks
Peter Murphy Streams New Song 'Swoon'
The Lumineers Rock The Tonight Show
Moon Fever Share 'Taking Cover' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Edgar Breau's Cornpone The King Of Jive