Watch DaBaby And Yung Miami's 'Ima Hoe Too' Video

(ICLG) 8X GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum global superstar DaBaby teams up with platinum selling artist and host Yung Miami for their new Valentine's Day anthem, "Ima Hoe Too." Released via South Coast Music Group/Interscope Records, "IMA Hoe Too" flips K.P. and Envyi's classic 1997 hit song "Swing My Way" and finds Baby and Miami presented as the best couple ever.

Throughout the 2000s-inspired video, they pose as the perfect couple, doing intimate photoshoots and flexing their undeniable chemistry. "Got a little booty and I love the way that she shake it / Finna handcuff the bitch, get the bracelet / somewhere out of town chasing the paper / she send me 89 pictures of her naked," raps Baby. Miami matches Baby's charm, rapping: "That's my lil sh*t, that ain't y'all's/ I don't see none of that sh*t, I'm Ray Charles/ I don't care what a nigga got going on/I'm a keep it short with 'em like Kevin Hart."

"IMA HOE TOO" follows Baby's latest song, "HIM" with CMG rising rookie Big Boogie, in which he boldly reclaims and elevates the term, positioning himself as a cultural icon and trendsetter. By embracing the term "HIM" as a badge of honor, DaBaby reaffirms his status as a trailblazer in the hip-hop industry. Last year, Baby was a driving force with his groundbreaking Billboard 200 album HOW TF IS THIS A MIXTAPE?, which showcased his lyrical prowess and hitmaking capabilities. Baby also celebrated his birthday in a big way last month, which included a sold-out concert in Charlotte. Guest performers at his Birthday Bash ranged from 50 Cent to MoneyBagg Yo, Sexyy Red and more!

As for Miami, she continues to be at the top of her game after joining Trina while performing at the 2024 BET Hip-Hop Awards. She also enjoyed success last year with her award-winning podcast, Caresha Please, which included guests such as Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, and more.

Aside from his hip-hop dominance, Baby's charitable ways always shine the brightest. DaBaby, a Charlotte native, recently hosted the fourth annual 'Kirk Pole' holiday giveback event at Garinger High School in his hometown. The event featured a resource activation table led by the National Alliance of Mental Illness of Charlotte (NAMI) and a live performance by the North Carolina Panthers drumline, providing essential holiday resources to the local community.

In honor of his late brother, Glenn Johnson, who tragically lost his life to suicide, he launched DaBaby Cares during Suicide Prevention Month in 2024. This initiative focuses on raising mental health awareness, breaking the stigma, and providing resources for both youth and adults facing mental health challenges. DaBaby Cares recently announced a year-long partnership with Mental Health America of Central Carolinas at the first-ever Youth Town Hall at West Charlotte High School. The event provided vital mental health resources and distributed his Youth Mental Health 101 Resource Guide to over 200 students, which is now available for free download online.

