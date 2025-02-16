.

blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief

02-16-2025
(Live Nation) This past Thursday night, blink-182 returned to the Hollywood Palladium for a sold-out benefit concert in support of LA fire relief efforts, with 100% of net ticket proceeds benefiting the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation, and ARC Firefighter Fund.

The night delivered an unforgettable mix of high-energy punk rock music, community, and heartfelt gratitude to fans who packed the legendary venue.

Opening the show, Alkaline Trio electrified the crowd with a blistering set, featuring fan favorites from their 25-year catalog alongside tracks from their latest album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs.

The energy in the room was in full force when blink-182-Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker-took the stage, kicking off their set with "Feeling This" and rolling through a 20+ song setlist of anthems like "All the Small Things," "First Date," and "I Miss You." blink-182 shared from the stage, "Your money is going to some amazing charities doing awesome work here in Los Angeles after those terrible fires."

Midway through their set, blink-182 paused to share their personal connections to LA's first responders as Southern California natives, saying "Los Angeles this is a show meant for you. Give it up for the firefighters, first responders, the volunteers and everyone who's been working so hard to put this city back together - we love you all." The band then jumped into "Stay Together for the Kids" as a tribute to first responders.

As a special highlight for fans, Matt Skiba joined blink-182 on stage for a powerful performance of "Bored to Death".

