blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief

(Live Nation) This past Thursday night, blink-182 returned to the Hollywood Palladium for a sold-out benefit concert in support of LA fire relief efforts, with 100% of net ticket proceeds benefiting the Pasadena Humane Society, California Fire Department, LAFD Foundation, and ARC Firefighter Fund.
The night delivered an unforgettable mix of high-energy punk rock music, community, and heartfelt gratitude to fans who packed the legendary venue.
Opening the show, Alkaline Trio electrified the crowd with a blistering set, featuring fan favorites from their 25-year catalog alongside tracks from their latest album, Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs.
The energy in the room was in full force when blink-182-Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker-took the stage, kicking off their set with "Feeling This" and rolling through a 20+ song setlist of anthems like "All the Small Things," "First Date," and "I Miss You." blink-182 shared from the stage, "Your money is going to some amazing charities doing awesome work here in Los Angeles after those terrible fires."
Midway through their set, blink-182 paused to share their personal connections to LA's first responders as Southern California natives, saying "Los Angeles this is a show meant for you. Give it up for the firefighters, first responders, the volunteers and everyone who's been working so hard to put this city back together - we love you all." The band then jumped into "Stay Together for the Kids" as a tribute to first responders.
As a special highlight for fans, Matt Skiba joined blink-182 on stage for a powerful performance of "Bored to Death".
blink-182 and Alkaline Trio To Rock Hollywood Palladium For LA Fire Relief
Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Telling His Story With 'Fahrenheit-182' (2024 In Review)
Nickelback, Blink-182, Van Halen Crowned America's Ultimate Dad Rock Bands (2024 In Review)
Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup
Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert- blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief- more
Guns N' Roses Fuel Finale Of Cobra Kai- Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Billy Morrison's 'Gods Of Rock N Roll' Video- more
Sturgill Simpson Plots Who The F Is Johnny Blue Skies? Tour- Dierks Bentley Delivers 'She Hates Me' Video For Valentine's Day- Jason Isbell- more
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Post Malone Fronts Nirvana Reunion At SNL 50 Concert
blink-182 & Alkaline Trio Rock Hollywood Palladium for LA Fire Relief
Mark Kendall Takes Great White, Remembers Jack Russell and More
Watch Ben Kweller's 'Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)' Video
The Dead Daisies Reveal 'Love That'll Never Be' Video
The Lucid Announce Live Debut With 'Risk Machine' Video Release
The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour
Neil Giraldo Talks Pat Benatar, Jesse's Girl And More