The Dead Daisies Reveal 'Love That'll Never Be' Video

(Chipster) The Dead Daisies release their latest single "Love That'll Never Be" today. The song came together while the band was working on songs for what became their latest album "Light 'Em Up".

John and Marti Frederiksen had started working on the track with a future Corabi solo record in mind but decided to throw it into the mix for the band to consider. Everyone really liked it and after a few elements were trimmed off and Doug toughened up some of the guitar parts, they all really loved how it came out!!

"Love That'll Never Be" is a bluesy 70's Rock ballad reminiscent of The Allman Brothers about a girl who thought the grass was greener until she realises that what she wanted....she already had!!! Now, it's too late to get it back..." -John Corabi

It's a timely reminder to be happy with what you have and to love the one you're with!! Watch the dramatic video below.

Related Stories

Doug Aldrich Underwent Cancer Surgery (2024 In Review)

The Dead Daisies Frontman Doing Special Social Media Event

Doug Aldrich Recovering From Cancer Surgery

The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

News > The Dead Daisies