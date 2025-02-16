The Lucid Announce Live Debut With 'Risk Machine' Video Release

(OMG) The Lucid, the modern-rock powerhouse featuring Grammy Award-winning bassist David Ellefson, vocalist Vin Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier (ex-Bang Tango), and drummer Mike Heller (Raven), has just released the official video for their track "Risk Machine" from their 2023 Saddle Up and Ride EP.
But that's not all-after years of anticipation, The Lucid is hitting the stage for their live debut at the 10th annual Guitars Under the Stars Music Festival, July 31-August 2, 2025, in Eugene, Oregon!
David Ellefson shared, "We've had so many requests for live shows, and as much as we wanted to, the timing never aligned. We're thrilled to finally make it happen at such an iconic event!"
The band formed in 2020, debuting their self-titled album in 2021. After overcoming challenges, including guitarist Drew Fortier's successful cancer recovery, they kept delivering new music, including collaborations with Violent J (Insane Clown Posse) and a bold cover of Faith No More's Epic, reimagined as "Sweet Toof."
