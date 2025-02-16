The Wrecks Plot The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour

(Republic) This Spring, alternative music's best-kept secret Los Angeles-based band The Wrecks will embark on their biggest headline run to date the INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour.

They notably handpicked a cohort of dynamic openers, including Quarters of Change as direct support on the majority of dates and Benjamin Carter who will kick off the evening. Meanwhile, Cece Coakley appears on the bill at the May 14 show in Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel.

The INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour commences on April 18 in Berkeley, CA at The UC Theatre, visits major markets coast-to-coast, and closes out with a hometown gig on May 31 in Los Angeles, CA at The Wiltern.

Remaining prolific, the group also just unveiled the music video for "Always, Everytime," which frontman Nick Anderson personally directed. The band is also gearing up for the release of their next single "Speed" out March 7th. This will serve as the first installment of their next project.

Get ready for a whole lot more from The Wrecks very soon.

THE WRECKS INSIDE : OUTSIDE Spring Headline Tour 2025

April 18 - The UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

April 20 - Aladdin Theater - Portland, OR

April 22 - Hollywood Theater - Vancouver, BC

April 23 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA

April 25 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

April 26 - The Grand @ The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

April 27 - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

April 29 - The Truman - Kansas City, MO

April 30 - The Hawthorn - Saint Louis, MO

May 1 - First Ave - Minneapolis, MN

May 3 - Majestic Theater - Madison, WI

May 4 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

May 6 - Globe Iron - Cleveland, OH

May 7 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH

May 8 - St. Andrews - Detroit, MI

May 10 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON

May 11 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC

May 12 - Royale - Boston, MA

May 14 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

May 16 - Theatre of Living Arts - Philadelphia, PA

May 17 - 9:30 Club - Washington, DC

May 19 - Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN

May 20 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

May 22 - House of Blues - New Orleans, LA

May 23 - House of Blues - Houston, TX

May 24 - Emo's - Austin, TX

May 25 - Echo Lounge - Dallas, TX

May 27 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

May 28 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

May 30 - House of Blues - San Diego, CA

May 31 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

