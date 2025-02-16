Watch Ben Kweller's 'Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)' Video

.

(BHM) Ben Kweller has shared a video for the second song from his soon-to-be-released album Cover The Mirrors, his first new music since the sudden passing of his 16-year-old son Dorian Zev in 2023.

"Dollar Store (Feat. Waxahatchee)" was written with Modern Love Child and features vocals by Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield. The song is a '90s nostalgia gut punch that feels like something you heard on the late-night radio as a teen alone in your bedroom.

Kweller will mark the arrival of Cover The Mirrors with a North American headline run. The first leg of the Cover The Mirrors Tour gets underway April 15 at Atlanta, GA's Purgatory at The Masquerade and then travels through a May 3 homecoming at Austin, TX's historic Scoot Inn.

The tour's second leg begins July 10 at Aspen, CO's Belly Up and then culminates at Phoenix, AZ's Crescent Ballroom on July 26. Highlights along the way include stops at such vaunted venues as Nashville, TN's The Basement East (April 16), New York City's Bowery Ballroom (April 19), Chicago, IL's Lincoln Hall (April 26), Denver, CO's Bluebird Theater (July 11), and West Hollywood, CA's iconic Troubadour (July 23). Rising Folk star, RYMAN, will be opening a majority of the dates with Superorganism's Orono Noguchi's new project, cheese touch, opening the rest.

