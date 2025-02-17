D-A-D And The 69 Eyes Launching Cowpunks And Glampires Tour 2025

(All Noir) D-A-D are teaming up with The 69 Eyes for the "Cowpunks And Glampires Tour 2025"! With fifteen dates across Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, the co-headlining tour will kick off by the end of October in Budapest.
D-A-D comment: "Longtime friends, and heavy as hell. The 69 Eyes & D-A-D are joining forces for a solid tour through Europe We've been wanting to do this for years- both bands survived everything and came out stronger - join us for some massive evenings, together, out of the darkness!"
"Those guys were the early inspiration for us when we started the band", THE 69 EYES state. "We heard the call of the wild and understood it. And share their wisdom: long hair is the key!"
29.10.2025 HU - Budapest | Barba Negra
30.10.2025 CZ - Praha | Meet Factory
31.10.2025 PL - Warsaw | Proxima
02.11.2025 DE - Leipzig | Hellraiser
04.11.2025 DE - Nürnberg | Hirsch
06.11.2025 DE - Oberhausen | Turbinenhalle 2
07.11.2025 DE - Memmingen | Kaminwerk
08.11.2025 DE - Osnabrück | Hyde Park
09.11.2025 DE - Frankfurt | Zoom
10.11.2025 DE - München | Circus Krone
11.11.2025 DE - Karlsruhe | Substage
13.11.2025 DE - Köln | Live Music Hall
14.11.2025 DE - Braunschweig | Westend
15.11.2025 DE - Hamburg | Georg-Elser-Halle
16.11.2025 DE - Berlin | Astra
