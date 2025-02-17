D-A-D And The 69 Eyes Launching Cowpunks And Glampires Tour 2025

(All Noir) D-A-D are teaming up with The 69 Eyes for the "Cowpunks And Glampires Tour 2025"! With fifteen dates across Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, the co-headlining tour will kick off by the end of October in Budapest.

D-A-D comment: "Longtime friends, and heavy as hell. The 69 Eyes & D-A-D are joining forces for a solid tour through Europe We've been wanting to do this for years- both bands survived everything and came out stronger - join us for some massive evenings, together, out of the darkness!"

"Those guys were the early inspiration for us when we started the band", THE 69 EYES state. "We heard the call of the wild and understood it. And share their wisdom: long hair is the key!"

29.10.2025 HU - Budapest | Barba Negra

30.10.2025 CZ - Praha | Meet Factory

31.10.2025 PL - Warsaw | Proxima

02.11.2025 DE - Leipzig | Hellraiser

04.11.2025 DE - Nürnberg | Hirsch

06.11.2025 DE - Oberhausen | Turbinenhalle 2

07.11.2025 DE - Memmingen | Kaminwerk

08.11.2025 DE - Osnabrück | Hyde Park

09.11.2025 DE - Frankfurt | Zoom

10.11.2025 DE - München | Circus Krone

11.11.2025 DE - Karlsruhe | Substage

13.11.2025 DE - Köln | Live Music Hall

14.11.2025 DE - Braunschweig | Westend

15.11.2025 DE - Hamburg | Georg-Elser-Halle

16.11.2025 DE - Berlin | Astra

Related Stories

The 69 Eyes Plot Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024

The 69 Eyes Deliver Video For Cover Of Rammstein's 'Feuer Frei!'

The 69 Eyes Take On The Cramps' 'Aloha From Hell'

The 69 Eyes Deliver Death Of Darkness Video

News > The 69 Eyes