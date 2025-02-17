Dierks Bentley Announces Broken Branches Tour

(The GreenRoom) Dierks Bentley announced today his 2025 BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR, will kick off in Austin, TX and roll through over 30 U.S. cities nationwide. Produced by Live Nation, Bentley has enlisted rising star Zach Top and new Warner Music duo The Band Loula to join him this summer.

"I'm 20(ish) years into doing this, and I've seriously never been more excited about a tour," said Bentley "We had Zach out for a few shows last summer, and I knew right away that we had to do more together. He loves the same kind of country music I do, and he's got the bluegrass chops to hang with the best of 'em in a jam. I've got a million ideas for the set list rolling around in my head. It'll be fun to figure out how to make it all come to life with a new album and new production."

Known for putting on full-scope performances that "blend hits, a genuine onstage energy that easily outpaces many of today's newcomers, and intentional audience engagement" (Billboard), Bentley's summer tour will be packed with his biggest hits, fan favorites as well as new music.

On Friday, Bentley teased a new album with the release of lead single "She Hates Me," which lands somewhere between Whitley and Weezer and features his patented style of country with a mischievous edge, plus the tongue-twisting story of a girl who is no longer falling for his country-boy charm. More details about the album will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am local time at www.dierks.com. Citi is the official card of the BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb 18th at 10am local time until Thursday, Feb 20th at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR 2025 Dates:

5/29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ^

5/30 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion ^

5/31 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center *

6/5 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

6/6 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/7 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

6/12 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage *

6/14 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

6/19 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/20 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre *

6/21 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater *

6/26 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome ^

6/27 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre *

6/28 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *

7/10 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

7/11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

7/12 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center ^

7/18 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center *

7/19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center *

7/31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre *

8/1 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater *

8/7 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

8/8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

8/9 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion *

8/14 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

8/15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center *

8/16 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts *

8/21 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena *

8/22 - Birmingham, AL - Coca Cola Amphitheatre *

8/23 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum *

8/28 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden *

8/29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

8/30 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

* On-Sale This Friday, February 21

^ On-Sale Next Friday, February 28

# On-Sale Friday, March 7

