Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman Lead Watershed Lineup

02-17-2025
(The GreenRoom) Watershed Music Festival announced today that headliners Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and Bailey Zimmerman are set to descend on the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on Fri., Aug. 1 through Sun., Aug. 3.

It was also revealed the three-day, two-stage festival's main stage will host performances from Drew Baldridge, Sawyer Brown, Ashley Cooke, Jackson Dean, Tyler Hubbard, Ian Munsick, Bryan Martin, Chase Matthew, RaeLynn, Nate Smith, Austin Snell, Dee Jay Silver and Zach Top.

Ranked as one of the Best Country Music Festivals in the U.S. and deemed an "unmissable event" (Holler), Watershed will offer a limited number of passes starting at $199-the lowest price in a decade. More details on all passes and camping for the much-anticipated summer event will go on-sale beginning this Fri., Feb. 21 at 10am PT at WatershedFest.com.

Watershed continues to showcase the hottest up-and-coming talent with its "Next From Nashville" stage. Festival-goers will get a first look at some of country music's most exciting new acts, including Logan Crosby, Spencer Crandall, Karley Scott Collins, Thomas Edwards, Greylan James, Last Chance Band, Bryce Leatherwood, Owen Riegling, Shaylen, Lauren Watkins, Timothy Wayne and The Woods.

Self-proclaimed "Shedders" and equally-excited artists gather every year to enjoy the festival's "tough to beat" (Rolling Stone) scenery that is both "a sonic and visual treat" (Billboard), alongside an eclectic lineup that includes the genre's biggest stars and hottest emerging acts. Quickly becoming a staple to George, WA and marking an end of summer event, passes for the unrivaled experience often sell out in minutes.

