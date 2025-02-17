Lainey Wilson Takes '4x4xU' To No. 1

(BBR) Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winning artist Lainey Wilson has earned her eighth #1 at country radio via Broken Bow Records with her current single, "4x4xU." Hailed as "a breezy ode to lasting love" by Rolling Stone, "4x4xU" has quickly become a fan favorite since its release this past summer.
Wilson's nearly sold-out Whirlwind World Tour is set to kick off in March, adding to yet another landmark year for the singer, songwriter and entertainer.
Produced by Live Nation and sponsored by Coors Light and Wrangler, the tour will include stops at Zurich's X-TRA, Paris' Elysée Montmartre, New York's Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles' Kia Forum, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, Austin's Moody Center, Baton Rouge's Raising Cane's River Center Arena and Denver's Ball Arena among many others. Special guests on the tour include ERNEST, Muscadine Bloodline, Kaitlin Butts, Maddox Batson, Drake Milligan, Lauren Watkins and Zach Meadows.
Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Miranda Lambert, Eric Church), Wilson's latest studio album, Whirlwind, was released via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville this past summer and was nominated for Best Country Album at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. With the album, Wilson achieved her best sales week ever as the record debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart-her first top 10 entry.
LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES
March 4-Zurich, CH-X-TRA~
March 6-Antwerp, BE-De Roma~
March 8-Rotterdam, NL-Rotterdam Ahoy
March 9-Berlin, DE-Uber Eats Music Hall
March 12-Copenhagen, DK-Vega Main~
March 14-London, UK-O2 Arena
March 15-Belfast, N. Ireland-SSE Arena
March 16-Glasgow, Scotland-The SSE Hydro
March 18-Kingston upon Thames, UK-Banquet Records
March 19-Paris, FR-Elysée Montmartre~
May 30-Panama City Beach, FL-Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
May 31-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival
June 6-Myrtle Beach, SC-Carolina Country Music Fest
June 20-Wildwood, NJ-Barefoot Country Music Fest
June 26-Milwaukee, WI-Summerfest
June 27-Cadott, WI-Country Fest
July 12-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival
August 14-Phoenix, AZ-Footprint Center*
August 15-Albuquerque, NM-Isleta Amphitheater*
August 16-Denver, CO-Ball Arena*
August 21-Bend, OR-Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
August 22-Sacramento, CA-Golden 1 Center*
August 23-Los Angeles, CA-Kia Forum*
August 28-Calgary, AB-Scotiabank Saddledome*
August 29-Edmonton, AB-Rogers Place*
August 30-Saskatoon, SK-SaskTel Centre*
September 11-Baton Rouge, LA-Raising Cane's River Center†
September 13-Bossier City, LA-Brookshire Grocery Arena†
September 18-Austin, TX-Moody Center‡
September 19-Fort Worth, TX-Dickies Arena‡
September 20-Houston, TX-The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ‡
September 25-Toronto, ON-Budweiser Stage§
September 26-Clarkston, MI-Pine Knob Music Theatre§
September 27-Grand Rapids, MI-Van Andel Arena§
October 2-Nashville, TN-Bridgestone Arena||
October 3-Noblesville, IN-Ruoff Music Center§
October 4-Cleveland, OH-Blossom Music Center§
October 9-Columbia, MD-Merriweather Post Pavilion§
October 10-New York, NY-Madison Square Garden§
October 11-Mansfield, MA-Xfinity Center§
October 16-St. Louis, MO-Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||
October 17-Rosemont, IL-Allstate Arena||
October 18-Saint Paul, MN-Xcel Energy Center||
October 24-Knoxville, TN-Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#
October 25-Charlotte, NC-Spectrum Center#
November 7-Tampa, FL-Amalie Arena#
November 8-Orlando, FL-Kia Center#
~with special guest Zach Meadows
*with special guests ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts
†with special guests ERNEST and Maddox Batson
‡with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drake Milligan
§with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins
||with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson
#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan
