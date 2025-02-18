A Day To Remember Surprise Release New Album

(Atlantic) Flipping the script, shocking the system, and surprising audiences everywhere, A Day To Remember unveil their brand new full-length record, A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1, today as a Physical-First release exclusively available in Vinyl and CD configurations at various online retailers and brick-and-mortar stores now. Get it here via Fueled By Ramen/Atlantic Music Group.

To celebrate the album's arrival on shelves, the band will host listening events at stores across the country tonight. Fans may purchase copies of the record in addition to exclusive merch. Check out the list of stores below.

Meanwhile, A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1 lands on all streaming platforms on March 21, 2025. Kickstarting this chapter, the band will share two new tracks of the album on DSPs-"Make It Make Sense" and "LeBron" this afternoon at 3pm ET. Listen here (link goes live at 3pm ET).

Opening up the record, "Make It Make Sense" uncorks an unbridled blast of aggression and energy. The riff hits with the force of an air raid as an old school hardcore breakdown tosses and turns beneath guttural screams. It culminates on a concentratedly crushing chant, "Glass half full, but it's never enough. Make it make sense. Make it make sense."

Then, there's "LeBron." The guys dunk on haters and naysayers with a signature pop-punk banger fueled by a galloping groove and arena-size refrain, "So you could never understand what I do for real. You only do for pretend. It's true. You'll see when I'm long gone...Like it's 2016, and I'm LeBron."

Ultimately, these songs showcase two sides of the band and the new album.

This time around, frontman Jeremy McKinnon co-produced A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1 alongside Drew Fulk a.k.a. WZRD BLD [Knocked Loose, Lil Wayne, Lil Peep] and Zakk Cervini [blink-182, Bring Me The Horizon, Poppy]. Other studio collaborators included Cody Quistad of Wage War, Will Putney [Body Count], and Colin Brittain [Linkin Park]. The album also notably boasts the fan favorites "Feedback" and "Miracle."

Throughout 2025, the band will continue to tour internationally in support of A Day To Remember's Big Ole Album Vol. 1. See full itinerary below.

Last year, A Day To Remember quietly teased this chapter with "Feedback," which arrived alongside a Jeb Hardwick-directed official music video featuring producers Drew Fulk (WZRD BLD) and Zakk Cervini. "Feedback" is co-produced by the band's own Jeremy McKinnon alongside Fulk and Cervini, and marked the first new music from the band in two years, signaling the dawn of a new era for the Florida group.

