Asking Alexandria and From Ashes To New Plot Spring Tour

(Live Nation) Asking Alexandria and From Ashes To New announced that will be teaming up this spring to launch their 2025 'Asking Alexandria with From Ashes To New' Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the exclusive 8-city tour kicks off on April 23 at Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo making stops across the U.S. in Fort Wayne, West Des Moines, Little Rock and more before wrapping up in Tampa at The Ritz Ybor on May 14.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Tuesday, February 18. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, February 21 at 10am local time at LiveNation.com.

ASKING ALEXANDRIA WITH FROM ASHES TO NEW 2025 TOUR DATES:

Wed Apr 23 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

Thu Apr 24 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Tue Apr 29 - Fort Wayne, IN - Clyde Theatre

Wed Apr 30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Fri May 02 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Tue May 06 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Sat May 10 - Davenport, IA - Capitol Theatre

Wed May 14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

