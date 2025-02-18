Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena

(TPC) Rock 'n' roll legend Billy Idol, recently nominated for the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, returns to the UK for a very special date at the OVO Wembley Arena on Tuesday 24th June 2025. This show comes two days after Billy's appearance at the Forever Now Festival at The National Bowl, Milton Keynes. These are Billy's only UK appearances in 2025.

Tickets for the OVO Wembley Arena gig are available from www.aegpresents.co.uk/billy-idol,on sale Friday 21st February 2025 from 10am. Billy Idol will be joined by special guests and post-punk legends New Model Army.

This will be Billy Idol's first UK visit since his arena tour of 2022. The world's favourite rebel brings with him his regular touring band featuring his long-time guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens alongside Stephen McGrath (bass, backing vocals), Billy Morrison (guitar, backing vocals), Paul Trudeau (keyboards, backing vocals) and drummer Erik Eldenius.

Idol says: "Every time we play Wembley we have an absolute blast and this summer will be no exception!"

