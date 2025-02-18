Gary Clark Jr. Expands 2025 North American Tour

(Warner) Four-time Grammy Award winning artist Gary Clark Jr. announces additional 2025 North American tour dates in support of his critically acclaimed 2024 album JPEG RAW.

Kicking off at Palace Theatre in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 17, the tour will continue with shows in Asbury Park, Asheville, and more before concluding on September 4 in St. Louis, MO at The Pageant.

Artist presale will begin tomorrow, February 19 at 10am local time, with public on-sale to follow on Friday, February 21 at 10am local time. Sign up now at https://www.garyclarkjr.com for a first chance at tickets.

JPEG RAW signals a brave new world for Clark's ever-expanding creative palette. The new music is dense and adventurous with a more cohesive synthesis of his eclectic musical universe. His samples, Thelonious Monk and Sonny Boy Williamson, decorate flourishes of African, World Music, and even Jazz while merging with rock, R&B, hip-hop and blues; familiar areas he has ventured before, this time with more unity forging a fresh new style. Clark's lyrics are pointed, deeply personal, outspoken and socially conscious with occasional forays into rap and spoken word from Clark himself. The sonics are immersive, verging on modern groove-oriented psychedelia with hip-hop driven beats in verses giving way to anthemic choruses, rich with power-chording and wide fuzz riffage.

JPEG RAW is Clark's first album since 2019's critically lauded This Land, which became his third consecutive top 10 on the Billboard 200 chart and garnered three Grammy Awards, including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance ("This Land") and Best Contemporary Blues Album (This Land). Clark's first Grammy win was awarded in 2014 for Best Traditional R&B Performance ("Please Come Home").

Since its release, the singer-songwriter has toured extensively and stretched his wings as an actor, playing American blues legend Arthur "Big Boy" Crudup in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis, which received eight Academy Award nominations. Clark also served as the official Music Director for Jon Stewart's acceptance of the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in the Kennedy Center Concert Hall. In addition to programming the event, he delivered a powerful tribute on stage, which aired on PBS nationwide.

Now, as Clark hits the road once more in support of JPEG RAW, this new era continues for the acclaimed performer-one with ever-expanding horizons, and music that needs to be heard live and in person.

Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates:

*With support from Grace Bowers

^With support from Danielle Ponder

+With support from Clay Campania

Feb 19 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino*

Feb 20 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas*

Feb 22 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival

Feb 24 - El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre*

Feb 28 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre*

Mar 01 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall*

Mar 04 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern^

Mar 06 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium^

Mar 07 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

Mar 09 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre^

Mar 10 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium^

Mar 11 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center^

Mar 13 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center^

Mar 14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live Orlando^

Mar 15 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood^

Apr 14 - Melbourne, AUS - Palais Theatre

Apr 15 - Adelaide, AUS-Hindley St Music Hall

Apr 17 - Sydney, AUS-Enmore Theatre

Apr 22 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik+

Apr 23 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik+

Apr 25 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

May 10 - Mill Valley, CA - Mill Valley Music Festival

May 18 - San Diego, CA - Wonderfront Music Festival

Jun 17 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

Jun 19-21 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Jun 20 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts - Kresge Auditorium

Jun 24 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater

Jun 26 - Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - The Green

Jun 28 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Jazz Festival

Jun 30 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company

Jul 01 - Deerfield, MA - Tree House Brewing Company

Jul 03 - Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino - Xcite Center

Jul 05 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony Summer Stage

Jul 06 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

Jul 07 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater

Sep 04 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

