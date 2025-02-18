Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai Share 'Born To Be Wild' Visualizer

(Noble) Guitar icons Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai - the original line-up behind the G3 touring concept - returned to the road in 2024 for a series of sold-out concerts in the US.
The just-released "G3 Reunion Live" album (available worldwide on earMUSIC) captures the full live experience - a full set from each artist and their own band followed by a superstar G3 encore jam. From that jam now comes the official visualizer for their cover of Steppenwolf's "heavy metal thunder" biker anthem "Born to be Wild."
Created from live and backstage footage as well as a glimpse into the deluxe photo book (included in a deluxe edition with a different coloured LP for each artist as well as the encore jam), this is a snapshot of a tour that has become a celebration of guitar excellence and a platform for creative collaboration.
