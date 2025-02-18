KISS Celebrating 'Strutter' 50th Anniversary With Real Gold Records

(fcc) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees KISS, proudly present "Strutter" on a limited-edition, playable gold records in honor of 50 years of the single available now. KISS partners with Precious Sound to produce two versions-the ultra-rare Pure Gold Edition and the Gold-Plated Edition. Order, here.

As the ultimate KISS precious metal collectible, the world's first-ever Pure Gold Edition playable disc will be limited to only 5 copies worldwide pressed from eight ounces of pure .999 24-karat gold. These 5-inch records are specifically remastered for gold playback on any manual turntable system. The A-side boasts the playable grooves, a rim engraving with each record's unique edition number as well as the KISS logo adorned with Swarovski crystals and the B-side celebrates the original Casablanca single label etched into the gold with proof-quality finish.

The package features a luxurious coffee table display case bound in sustainable faux leather with gold foil accents and a Swarovski crystals KISS logo. The two-drawer case is hand-crafted to preserve this everlasting record for a lifetime. One drawer houses a protective sapphire crystal glass capsule and the other holds an exclusive book signed by Gene Simmons & Paul Stanley. Other accessories in the set range from the gold-accented pen utilized to sign the respective book, a laser-engraved and numbered metal certificate of authenticity, a custom-made cork record mat for optimal playback, and a microfiber cleaning cloth. Each pressing is made-to-order.

Available to ship around the globe now, just 500 copies of the Gold-Plated Edition have been crafted for the world. The 5-inch copper-core record is coated using .999 24-karat gold and are playable on any manual turntable. It is presented in a custom display case with a crystal glass window, a booklet, a silicon record mat, a micro-fiber cleaning cloth, and its own hand-numbered certificate of authenticity. Orders will be limited to two copies per customer.

Precious Sound crafted each version in Bavaria, Germany, implementing an impressive, patented process. 11 artisans completed the 304 steps of this process in order to create the Pure Gold Edition and Gold-Plated Edition.

"Strutter" notably opens the band's Gold-certified self-titled debut album KISS-originally released on February 18, 1974 via Casablanca and produced by Kenny Kerner and Richie Wise. The song stands out as one of a few in the group's catalog co-written by Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley. This upbeat anthem effectively set the tone for KISS. In retrospect, Paste ranked it at #2 on "The 20 Best KISS Songs," and American Songwriter summed it up succinctly as "classic." As the story goes, Gene and Paul initially brought "Strutter" to life before even settling on the band name. A bit later on, it graced an early five-track demo cut at Electric Lady Studios with producer Eddie Kramer. Finally, it served as the third and final official single from their first LP. It has impressively amassed hundreds of millions of streams, appeared in classic video game franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Guitar Hero, and would later be covered by everyone from Extreme to Vitamin String Quartet.

Experience "Strutter" like never before now!

