Queen's Brian May Teams With Gibson For Signature SJ-200 12-String

(Prime PR) As it celebrates over 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce it has partnered with Sir Brian May, one of the most influential musicians in history and co-founder of one of the most impactful bands of all time, Queen.

Introducing the Brian May SJ-200 12-String acoustic guitar from Gibson Custom. Made in close collaboration and with significant design input from Sir Brian May, only 100 of these SJ-200 12-String models will be available worldwide in this extraordinary, limited run via Gibson.com, the Gibson Garage Nashville and London, and authorized Gibson dealers.

"The idea for this guitar came when I needed a 12-String on tour, and the one I was accustomed to wasn't performing right on stage. The guys at Gibson very kindly said, 'We'll make you something special that you can use on the tours.' One of the things I asked for was for the octaves to be placed around the other way from where it is normally done, because I like to pick upwards and hear the top notes when I'm playing. I like to hear the high octave coming through as then I can play tunes on it. If you look at this guitar, the beauty of it, and the beauty of the sound, and look at the science in this guitar, look how much technology and craftsmanship has gone into this guitar. Gibson was able to put the universe on it in a figurative way and the planet Mercury is here, and that is a little nod to a friend of mine that is always with me." -SIR BRIAN MAY

"As a trailblazing sound pioneer, trendsetter, and one of the most influential musicians of all time, it's an absolute privilege to be collaborating with Sir Brian May," says Cesar Gueikian, CEO of Gibson. "Brian's impact on music and culture is second to none and was a transformational influence on my personal music journey. We are deeply honored that Brian has trusted Gibson with this SJ-200 12-string guitar, and we are excited to finally bring it to music lovers around the world. Thank you, Brian."

Watch/share the new interview with Sir Brian May re the creation of his new Brian May SJ-200 12-String from Gibson Custom; the music is "Love of My Life" by Queen, watch below:

