Supergrass Plot 'I Should Coco' 30th Anniversary Tour

(NLM) Supergrass has announced North American tour dates celebrating the 30th anniversary of the band's classic 1995 debut album, I Should Coco. Come September, Supergrass will play a select series of I Should Coco 30th anniversary dates, beginning September 2 in Mexico City and winding down September 12 in Boston-with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and New York.

Fans will get the chance to see I Should Coco performed in its entirety, plus a nightly encore featuring hits spanning the band's three-decade career. Speaking further on the shows, Supergrass' Mick Quinn said: "15th May 2025 marks 30 years since 'I Should Coco'. Supergrass are thrilled to announce their return to perform the debut album live, in its entirety, for the first time. Dynamic pricing not included."

Pre-sale is available Wednesday, February 19 at 10am local time, with general on-sale from Friday, February 21 at 10am local time.

In 1995 Supergrass's Mercury-nominated debut album I Should Coco hit the UK charts at #3, rose to #1 in the week following that year's Glastonbury festival, eventually shifting more than 500,000 copies in the UK and a million worldwide. The album's multiple singles include perennial favorites "Alright" and "Caught by the Fuzz", sustaining huge cultural influence 30 years on from release. It was "Alright", the band's fourth single, and pop masterpiece, that catapulted them to global success. I Should Coco now stands at over 1 million sales worldwide, and impressively, is the biggest-selling Parlophone Records debut album since The Beatles' Please Please Me.

Consisting of Gaz Coombes, Mick Quinn, Danny Goffey and Rob Coombes; Supergrass are one of the most enduring and influential bands to emerge from the UK during the 1990s. Formed in Oxford in 1993, their accomplishments include several million record sales, 6 UK top 10 albums and 10 UK top 20 singles. With Brit and Ivor Novello awards to their name, huge praise has also been given from the likes of Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, and NME, with the latter giving I Should Coco a near-perfect 9/10.

September 2 - Mexico City, MX - Teatro Metropolitan

September 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

September 6 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

September 9 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater

September 11 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

September 12 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

