Alien Weaponry Target Social Media with '1000 Friends'

(FR) Alien Weaponry recently announced their heaviest, most powerful and mature offering to date, Te Ra, out March 28, 2025 via Napalm Records. In the hands of veteran producer/mixer Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira, Megadeth) and featuring a guest vocal appearance from longtime Alien Weaponry champion Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Te Ra's gnashing blend of groove, nu, math and thrash metal shines with anthemic choruses and refreshed technical skill.
Today, following the release of the album's acclaimed first single, "Mau Moko", the band returns again with second single, "1000 Friends". Warning of the looming societal division and hidden dangers created by social media dependency, the track premieres alongside a brand new music video.
Frontman Lewis Raharuhi de Jong says about "1000 Friends": "'1000 Friends' encapsulates the shifting way we socialize today, and the impact it has on the human psyche. We can often feel disconnected from the outside world. The human mind wasn't built to comprehend the world we are currently living in."
Alien Weaponry Stream 'Mau Moko' Video And Announce New Album
Alien Weaponry Documentary Film to Premiere At Tribeca Film Festival
Alien Weaponry Announce Shows With Symphony Orchestra
Alien Weaponry Ink With Slayer's Management Company
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more
Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer
Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever
Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues
Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Star Returns With The Speaker Wars
The Saints '73-'78 Announce Debut US Shows
Imminent Sonic Destruction To Unleash The 'Floodgate' Album This Spring