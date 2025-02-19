.

Alien Weaponry Target Social Media with '1000 Friends'

02-19-2025
(FR) Alien Weaponry recently announced their heaviest, most powerful and mature offering to date, Te Ra, out March 28, 2025 via Napalm Records. In the hands of veteran producer/mixer Josh Wilbur (Lamb Of God, Gojira, Megadeth) and featuring a guest vocal appearance from longtime Alien Weaponry champion Randy Blythe of Lamb Of God, Te Ra's gnashing blend of groove, nu, math and thrash metal shines with anthemic choruses and refreshed technical skill.

Today, following the release of the album's acclaimed first single, "Mau Moko", the band returns again with second single, "1000 Friends". Warning of the looming societal division and hidden dangers created by social media dependency, the track premieres alongside a brand new music video.

Frontman Lewis Raharuhi de Jong says about "1000 Friends": "'1000 Friends' encapsulates the shifting way we socialize today, and the impact it has on the human psyche. We can often feel disconnected from the outside world. The human mind wasn't built to comprehend the world we are currently living in."

