.

Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues

02-19-2025
Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues

(CCM) Armor For Sleep are excited to announce the limited edition, 20th anniversary run of vinyl and cassette offerings for What To Do When You Are Dead, Armor For Sleep's celebrated sophomore album.

On sale now in the

Related Stories
Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues

Armor For Sleep Announce What To Do When You Are Dead 20th Anniversary Tour

Armor For Sleep Share 'What I Beautiful World'

Armor For Sleep Return With 'In Another Dream'

Armor For Sleep Announce Summer Live Dates

News > Armor For Sleep

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more

Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more

Reviews

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Latest News

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer

Foreigner Announce VIB Shows

Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever

Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues

Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Star Returns With The Speaker Wars

The Saints '73-'78 Announce Debut US Shows

Imminent Sonic Destruction To Unleash The 'Floodgate' Album This Spring