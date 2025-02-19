Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'

(The GreenRoom) Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley's new single "She Hates Me" marks the biggest first week of his career with over 111 radio stations on board, making it the most added song of the week.

Released last Friday on Valentine's Day, the track showcases Bentley's "trademark humor" (Billboard) while blending elements of Whitley and Weezer, adding a playful edge to Bentley's signature country sound.

Yesterday, Bentley announced that his BROKEN BRANCHES TOUR will launch May 29th in Austin, TX with Zach Top and The Band Loula for more than 30 cities across the US. Tickets for "one of the most fun lineups you'll see this summer" (Whiskey Riff) begin to go on-sale this Friday at 10AM local time.

His career has produced eight Number One albums, 22 Number One songs, over nine billion global streams, plus 15 GRAMMY nominations and membership in the historic Grand Ole Opry. Beyond that, millions of fans have connected to his songs featuring equal parts energy and emotion, and tastemakers around the nation continue to hail Bentley as one of country's most authentic entertainers. With top-flight musicianship and boundless energy in the nation's most iconic settings, next up he will be in the U.K. to headlining the annual C2C: Country to Country Festival March 14-16, performing in Glasgow, London, and Belfast.

Also known as an entrepreneur, Bentley has opened four locations of the gastropub and live music venue "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row," and as he continues to expand the definition of a modern country star, recently releasing ROW 94 - a Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey crafted with only "three ingredients and the truth" at Kentucky's Green River Distilling Co.

