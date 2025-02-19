Eli Young Band To Debut New Song On TODAY With Jenna & Friends

(EBM) The 19x RIAA Gold and Platinum-certified country hitmakers, Eli Young Band, join NBC's "TODAY with Jenna & Friends" tomorrow (2/20) in the 10 a.m. hour for the exclusive worldwide debut of their newest independent release, "Nothing On The Wild." Presave "Nothing On The Wild" ahead of Thursday's release, here.
"Most of us boys never really grow up," Eli Young Band's Mike Eli shares. "We do stupid and crazy almost to perfection. And when it comes to the band, our lives can be a wild ride. This song was me telling my wife, Kacey, that the wild and crazy has nothing on the wild and crazy that I am about her."
Written by Mike Eli, Matt McVaney and Matt Rogers, "Nothing On The Wild" marks the band's second single released in 2025, following "What Do Lonely People Do."
The band recently celebrated new certifications of their chart topping, Platinum album Life at Best, plus 5x Platinum single "Crazy Girl" and the 3x Platinum "Even If It Breaks Your Heart."
Since their formation as college classmates more than two decades ago, the Associated Press has celebrated Eli Young Band as "a smart, relevant antidote" to overdone clichés in Country music. The musical band of brothers has charted 14 singles on Billboard, including four No. 1 hits with the aforementioned "Crazy Girl," "Even If It Breaks Your Heart," 2x Platinum "Love Ain't" and Platinum "Drunk Last Night." Additionally, Eli Young Band has earned multiple GRAMMY, CMA, CMT, ACM, ACA and Teen Choice Award nominations.
While selling out venues from coast-to-coast as seasoned headliners, EYB has also shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, Toby Keith, Chris Young, Darius Rucker and Dave Matthews Band. For current tour dates and more, visit eliyoungband.com and follow along on social media with @EliYoungBand.
Eli Young Band Tour Schedule:
Feb. 21, 2025 Schenectady, NY Rivers Casino Event Center
Feb. 28, 2025 Oshawa, CA Bond | St
Mar. 1, 2025 Kitchener, CA Elements
Mar. 6, 2025 Green Bay, WI Epic Event Center
Mar. 7, 2025 Indianapolis, IN 8 Seconds Saloon
Mar. 8, 2025 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Mar. 28, 2025 Shreveport, LA Louisiana Grandstand
Apr. 5, 2025 Georgetown, TX San Gabriel Park
Apr. 11, 2025 El Paso, TX Cowtown Event Center
Apr. 12, 2025 Abilene, TX Potosi Live
Apr. 19, 2025 Houston, TX Peel For A Purpose Crawfish Festival
May 4, 2025 Arlington, TX Lone Star Smokeout
Jun. 14, 2025 Karlstad, MN Kick'N Up Kountry
Jul. 17, 2025 Ludington, MI Stix
Jul. 18, 2025 Paw Paw, MI Warner Vineyards
Jul. 19, 2025 Wyandotte, MI District 142
Jul. 23, 2025 Sherman, NY Pine Junction
