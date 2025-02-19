Imminent Sonic Destruction To Unleash The 'Floodgate' Album This Spring

(FP) Progressive super metallers Imminent Sonic Destruction are excited to announce their upcoming album 'Floodgate', releasing on April 25th. To celebrate the announcement, ISD has released the first single from the record titled "Memento Mori", accompanied by a lyric video.

About the single, guitarist/vocalist Tony Piccoli comments: "As soon as we finished writing this song, we knew we had something special. This music paired with Pete's lyrics, I think we have something powerful to offer the prog-metal community and beyond. Friends of mine have said it's one of my best guitar solos to date, and I think they're high. Anyway, thank you for checking it out!"

Pete Hopersberger adds: "My dad used to say, 'No one gets out alive,' and I hear it in my head whenever I think of him. My family is Catholic, and there's a practice in our faith called Memento Mori (Latin for remember that you must die), which encourages us to contemplate the last 4 things: death, judgment, heaven, and hell. In doing so, we remind ourselves to live each day as if we're going to meet God and to prepare our soul for that. It's a tall task, and I know I fail regularly, but we only get better when we aim high."

Imminent Sonic Destruction (ISD), hailing from Metro Detroit, have carved out their niche in the metal world with their signature Progressive Super Metal sound. Since their debut album 'Recurring Themes' (2012), produced by Roy Z, the band has toured with the likes of Pain of Salvation, Kingcrow, Fates Warning, and Circus Maximus, steadily building their reputation.

After their critically acclaimed concept album 'Triumphia' and their emotional third release 'The Sun Will Always Set', ISD are set to return in 2025 with their fourth album, 'Floodgate', once again produced by Nick Hagen. 'Floodgate' promises a dynamic mix of concise, heavy, and epic tracks, rich with vocal harmonies and standout performances from every member. This album pushes the band's progressive metal songwriting even further, marking another milestone in their evolution.

About the album, Piccoli states:"'Floodgate' is the idea that after a significant event in life, artists and musicians alike tend to open up the floodgate of creativity and let it all out. This album is a celebration of that floodgate opening up. We're super proud of this one, and we hope you'll enjoy the different paths this album will take you."

