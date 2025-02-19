Justin Timberlake Leads Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

(c3) Lollapalooza Berlin has announced its 2025 star-studded lineup featuring Justin Timberlake, j-hope, Gracie Abrams, RAYE, Benson Boone, Armin Van Buuren, IVE, The Last Dinner Party, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Artemas, Shaboozey, and many more.

The ninth edition will take place July 12-13 at Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park, located in the heart of Berlin. In addition to the festival's music highlights, details about Lollapalooza Berlin areas including Green Keiz (sustainability), Fashionpalooza, Kidzapalooza and the Weingarten will be released soon.

Related Stories

LOLLAPALOOZA: The Uncensored Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival Book Coming

Green Day And Glass Animals Lead Lollapalooza India Lineup

Tool, Alanis Morissette To Rock Lollapalooza South America 2025

blink-182 and The Killers Headlining Lollapalooza 2024

News > Lollapalooza