Justin Timberlake Leads Lollapalooza Berlin Lineup

(c3) Lollapalooza Berlin has announced its 2025 star-studded lineup featuring Justin Timberlake, j-hope, Gracie Abrams, RAYE, Benson Boone, Armin Van Buuren, IVE, The Last Dinner Party, Dom Dolla, John Summit, Artemas, Shaboozey, and many more.
The ninth edition will take place July 12-13 at Olympic Stadium and Olympic Park, located in the heart of Berlin. In addition to the festival's music highlights, details about Lollapalooza Berlin areas including Green Keiz (sustainability), Fashionpalooza, Kidzapalooza and the Weingarten will be released soon.
