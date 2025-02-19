Loretta Lynn's Life To Be Celebrated With Coal Miner's Daughter Stage Musical

() The music and life story of beloved country music icon and legend Loretta Lynn will be celebrated and depicted in a new stage musical Coal Miner's Daughter starring Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster.

The production is in development under the direction of Tony Award-winner Sam Gold. Music Production is by Tony Award-winner Jeanine Tesori. Gold and Tesori last worked together on the Tony Award-winning musical Fun Home.

Loretta Lynn's manager, producer, and daughter, Patsy Lynn, and longtime adviser, Nancy Russell, will act as consulting producers. Inspired by the award-nominated 1980 film and autobiography by Loretta Lynn and George Vecsey, Coal Miner's Daughter chronicles Loretta's rise from humble beginnings in rural Kentucky to country music legend. The stage adaptation will include songs from Loretta's career and share stories from Loretta's life beyond the film's ending.

Loretta Lynn, one of country music's most iconic figures, left an indelible mark on the genre with a career spanning over six decades. Known for her powerful storytelling and unapologetically honest lyrics, she sold over 45 million records worldwide and earned numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, Country Music Association (CMA) awards, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her legacy includes timeless hits such as "Coal Miner's Daughter," "You Ain't Woman Enough," and "The Pill." Lynn's career, which began in the early 1960s, was marked by its longevity and influence. She passed away on October 4, 2022, at the age of 90, leaving behind a profound impact on music and culture.

"We are so grateful to see that our mother's life story and music will continue to touch the hearts of audiences and remain an important statement of the American dream," said the family of Loretta Lynn. "As one of the last creative projects our mom was so passionate about, we are thankful that she had the opportunity to experience the initial stages of Sutton's sincere portrayal of Loretta. Mom absolutely fell in love with her and thought she was just the right person to play her onstage. The family is moved by this incredible team's commitment to her legacy."

The producing team committed to bringing the iconic story of Loretta Lynn's life to the stage include Broadway veterans Kristin Caskey, Mike Isaacson, Bee Carrozzini, and ATG Entertainment.

Released on March 7, 1980, Coal Miner's Daughter received seven Academy Award nominations including Best Picture and Best Writing and Sissy Spacek won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Coal Miner's Daughter was also awarded Best Motion Picture by the Golden Globes, National Board of Review, National Film Preservation Board and the Academy of Country Music Awards.

