Max Rae And Montell Jordan Giving 'This Is How We Do It' A Makeover

(BMA) Ascendant dance-R&B-pop siren Max Rae is kicking off 2025 with a major collaboration, joining forces with legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Montell Jordan for "How We Do It" out March 14th.

A fresh take on his certified 7x Platinum 1995 smash "This Is How We Do It"-a club and radio staple that soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100-this reinvention arrives just in time for the classic's 30th anniversary. Channeling the same infectious energy, the track delivers an anthem destined to ignite dance floors and playlists alike. With its feel-good vibes and celebration of community and success, "How We Do It" is poised to become the ultimate party soundtrack for a new generation.

Rae muses, "'How We Do It' came about so naturally. It was a Friday night I was in London and I wanted to flip one of my favorite iconic 90s R&B songs. I wrote this not thinking Montell himself would hear it and want to be a part of it! Now that he is, this pushes it to the next level! We're excited to share with you a fresh new take on this iconic track. It's time to bring back feel-good music again, and it couldn't be more perfect with it being the 30th anniversary of this song this year!"

Jordan adds, "Max Rae is a beast! She's a solid vocalist, songwriter, and creative entertainer with a personality so infectious you'll immediately fall in love with her (like I did!). She's bigger than her songs; her artistry will be her staying power. Glad to partner with her on this collaboration celebrating 30 years of my iconic song, 'This Is How We Do It.' Max is showing the world how she does it."

Max Rae has skyrocketed from an undiscovered singer-songwriter to a breakout sensation. 2024 was a defining year for the rising star, marked by major milestones that cemented her place in the industry. She unveiled her EP Live & Learn and teamed up with Hakkasan & Omnia Las Vegas Nightclub Resident DJ Jeff Retro for a striking cover of Janet Jackson's "If."

