Movements Share 'Where I Lay' Visualizer

(Atom Splitter) Movements are delighted to share the brand new song "Where I Lay." The song boasts Movements' signature push and pull guitar tension, but there is a level of stunning refinement of the band's sonic hallmarks. It also finds the band exploring some territory it had stepped away from in the songwriting process.

"'Where I Lay' is one of those songs that was tough for me to write," says vocalist Patrick Miranda. "Lyrically, it's really emotionally vulnerable and it had me revisiting places with my writing that I hadn't explored in a while. It's for anyone else out there who feels like they've never quite fit right in the world. This one is for the outcasts."

Regarding the single's striking, black and white artwork and its overarching connective tissue with the previously released Movements song "Afraid To Die," Miranda states, "It's a behind-the-scenes film photo that I took at the 'Afraid To Die' music video shoot!"

He furthers, "The idea is that 'Afraid To Die' and 'Where I Lay' are living in the same world thematically - and, in some ways, are extensions of one another. In 'Afraid To Die,' I'm being chased by masked figures. In 'Where I Lay,' the masked figure is going to be me. Since 'Where I Lay' is about feeling like you don't belong; it's almost this idea that the reason I was being chased in 'Afraid To Die' is because I never really was supposed to be part of the group of masked figures to begin with. It's like you're wearing a mask to try to blend in, but in the end, it's pointless... because one way or another, you'll be found out."

In other Movements news, the band will embark on their 2025 North American Tour, joined by special guests Citizen, Scowl, and Downward. Produced by Live Nation, the 24-city tour kicks off on March 1 at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ making stops across North America in Atlanta, Toronto, Brooklyn, Detroit, Chicago, and more, before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Torch at the LA Coliseum on April 6.

MOVEMENTS 2025 TOUR DATES:

3/1 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

3/3 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

3/4 - Houston, TX - House of Blues Houston

3/5 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

3/7 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

3/8 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

3/9 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues Orlando

3/11 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

3/13 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

3/15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

3/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

3/20 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

3/21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

3/22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

3/24 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

3/25 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

3/27 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

3/29 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

3/31 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

4/1 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

4/3 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live Sacramento

4/4 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

4/6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Torch at the LA Coliseum

