Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour

(The GreenRoom) Country superstars Rascal Flatts kicked off their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR this weekend with three sold-out crowds in Evansville, IN, Charleston, WV, and Grand Rapids, MI.

Joined by openers Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane, the trio rocked capacity arenas for the first time officially since 2019, "a testament to their musical legacy, deep connection with fans, and the undeniable magic they create together on stage," (Country Now).

Etching another notch in country music history, Rascal Flatts' newest single "I Dare You" with Jonas Brothers has broken streaming and radio records for the band, marking the largest streaming debut in their career with over 3.1 million global streams, and becoming their most added single delivering 138 single-day Mediabase adds.

Featuring their "signature pristine harmonies," (Billboard) the record-breaking "stunning power ballad about heartbreak," (People) is available to stream here via Big Machine Records.

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

2/22 Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD OUT

2/27 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center SOLD OUT

2/28 Green Bay, WI - Resch Center SOLD OUT

3/1 Moline, IL - Vibrant Arena SOLD OUT

3/6 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena SOLD OUT

3/7 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center SOLD OUT

3/8 Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre SOLD OUT

3/13 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena SOLD OUT

3/14 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena SOLD OUT

3/15 Allentown, PA - PPL Center SOLD OUT

3/20 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena SOLD OUT

3/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

3/22 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT

3/27 Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

3/28 Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT

3/29 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

4/3 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 Orlando, FL - Kia Center SOLD OUT

4/5 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

