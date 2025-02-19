Recently Rediscovered Photographs By Paul McCartney To Be Exhibited

(NLM) Gagosian is pleased to announce an exhibition of recently rediscovered photographs by Paul McCartney-including some previously unseen-at its gallery in Beverly Hills. Featuring thirty-six works composed of images taken between December 1963 and February 1964, it offers an indelible snapshot of Beatlemania as it was becoming a global phenomenon.

McCartney has collaborated with Gagosian to produce the prints in small editions and has signed each one. Incorporating pictures shot in Liverpool; London; Paris; New York; Washington, DC; and Miami, the exhibition is on view from April 25 to June 21, 2025. A portion of sale proceeds will be donated to support ongoing recovery and rebuilding efforts in Southern California following the recent devastating wildfires.

Evoking a key interval in twentieth-century cultural history, the photographs embody a poignant intersection of time, place, and personality. Taken together, they form a significant contribution to the visual record of the era, not only due to their unique perspective, but also because they demonstrate McCartney's natural talent as a photographer. The mix of black-and-white and color prints includes self-portraits, unguarded portraits of McCartney's bandmates, and views of the pandemonium that greeted them at every turn. Some of the most compelling photographs portray dramatic scenes glimpsed through the windows of moving vehicles as McCartney and his fellow Beatles were whisked from one appearance to the next.

The exhibition in Beverly Hills is designed by Stefan Beckman, who previously worked with the gallery on exhibition designs for Avedon 100 at Gagosian New York (2023) and Jean-Michel Basquiat: Made on Market Street at Gagosian Beverly Hills (2024). It coincides with the touring exhibition Paul McCartney Photographs 1963-64: Eyes of the Storm, which debuted at the National Portrait Gallery in London in 2023 and will open at the de Young Museum in San Francisco on March 1, 2025.

