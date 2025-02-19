The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage

(Tag) GRAMMY Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers have announced a headline show at New York's iconic open-air venue, The Brooklyn Mirage. Presented by Avant Gardner, On May 22, the culture-defining pair will bring their award winning production to one of the world's most legendary stages, in its soon-to-be-revealed new format.

The Brooklyn Mirage event comes off the back of a historically successful run and revisitation of their signature sound. In 2024, the release of TCS6, No Hard Feelings, was a critical and chart success, with the breakout single, Addicted-with Mwaki producer Zerb-dominating global charts.

In the months since, as they approach the 10-year anniversary of their venerated debut EP, The Chainsmokers are celebrating their progressive house roots with a return to the acclaimed remixes they are known for-released for the fans, only through SoundCloud.

The Chainsmokers are some of music's top touring artists. Alongside industry-setting Vegas residencies, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will soon headline Taipei's Riverside Park, Mexico's Tecate Pa'l Norte, and EDC China.

Related Stories

The Chainsmokers Reveal 'Don't Lie' Song Remix Bundle

The Chainsmokers And Kim Petras Team Up For 'Don't Lie'

ZERB And The Chainsmokers 'Addicted' With New Collaboration

The Chainsmokers And 347aidan Team Up With 'Up & Down'

News > The Chainsmokers