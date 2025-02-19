.

The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage

02-19-2025
The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage

(Tag) GRAMMY Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers have announced a headline show at New York's iconic open-air venue, The Brooklyn Mirage. Presented by Avant Gardner, On May 22, the culture-defining pair will bring their award winning production to one of the world's most legendary stages, in its soon-to-be-revealed new format.

The Brooklyn Mirage event comes off the back of a historically successful run and revisitation of their signature sound. In 2024, the release of TCS6, No Hard Feelings, was a critical and chart success, with the breakout single, Addicted-with Mwaki producer Zerb-dominating global charts.

In the months since, as they approach the 10-year anniversary of their venerated debut EP, The Chainsmokers are celebrating their progressive house roots with a return to the acclaimed remixes they are known for-released for the fans, only through SoundCloud.

The Chainsmokers are some of music's top touring artists. Alongside industry-setting Vegas residencies, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will soon headline Taipei's Riverside Park, Mexico's Tecate Pa'l Norte, and EDC China.

Related Stories
The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage

The Chainsmokers Reveal 'Don't Lie' Song Remix Bundle

The Chainsmokers And Kim Petras Team Up For 'Don't Lie'

ZERB And The Chainsmokers 'Addicted' With New Collaboration

The Chainsmokers And 347aidan Team Up With 'Up & Down'

News > The Chainsmokers

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more

Guns N' Roses, Tool, and Rival Sons Added To Ozzy's Final Concert- Bret Michaels, Vince Neil, and Stephen Pearcy To Rock Bethel- more

Day In Country

Dierks Bentley Announces Broken Branches Tour- Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Bailey Zimmerman Lead Watershed Lineup- more

Reviews

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Latest News

Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup

KISS Celebrating 'Strutter' 50th Anniversary With Real Gold Records

Queen's Brian May Teams With Gibson For Signature SJ-200 12-String

Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, and Steve Vai Share 'Born To Be Wild' Visualizer

Supergrass Plot 'I Should Coco' 30th Anniversary Tour

Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontman Announce 2nd Show

Billy Idol To Rock Wembley Arena

Asking Alexandria and From Ashes To New Plot Spring Tour