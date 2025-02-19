The Chainsmokers Announce Show At The Brooklyn Mirage

(Tag) GRAMMY Award-winning duo The Chainsmokers have announced a headline show at New York's iconic open-air venue, The Brooklyn Mirage. Presented by Avant Gardner, On May 22, the culture-defining pair will bring their award winning production to one of the world's most legendary stages, in its soon-to-be-revealed new format.
The Brooklyn Mirage event comes off the back of a historically successful run and revisitation of their signature sound. In 2024, the release of TCS6, No Hard Feelings, was a critical and chart success, with the breakout single, Addicted-with Mwaki producer Zerb-dominating global charts.
In the months since, as they approach the 10-year anniversary of their venerated debut EP, The Chainsmokers are celebrating their progressive house roots with a return to the acclaimed remixes they are known for-released for the fans, only through SoundCloud.
The Chainsmokers are some of music's top touring artists. Alongside industry-setting Vegas residencies, Alex Pall and Drew Taggart will soon headline Taipei's Riverside Park, Mexico's Tecate Pa'l Norte, and EDC China.
