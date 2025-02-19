Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Star Returns With The Speaker Wars

(FP) Stan Lynch, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, long-time drummer and founding member of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, announces today the formation of The Speaker Wars.
After two decades of recording and touring multiple albums with The Heartbreakers, Stan moved to the other side of the recording console and shifted his focus to production and songwriting.
Over the years, Stan has written and produced hits for artists in multiple genres, including the Eagles, Don Henley, Tim McGraw, The Mavericks, Ringo Starr, The Byrds, Toto, and The Fabulous Thunderbirds.
While writing in Nashville, a publisher introduced Stan to Texas singer-songwriter, Jon Christopher Davis, who was gathering material for a solo record on a major label. After accumulating an album's worth of songs, Jon abandoned working on a solo record and the two decided to start a band to perform the newly created material. Adding Jay Michael Smith on guitar, Brian Patterson on bass, Steve Ritter on percussion, and Jay Brown on keyboards, The Speaker Wars was born.
The band then headed into 5M Studios in Denton, TX, with co-producer Mike Pisterzi, and produced a full-length album. Upon hearing the material, Frontiers Records immediately signed the band, and their debut album is scheduled for release on May 30th.
Lynch says: "After my 20-year tenure with the Heartbreakers, I got a second act writing and producing. It was educational beyond measure to learn how to create music from the other side of the glass. Around this time, I met Jon Christopher Davis in Nashville who casually mentioned that we should start a band -- so here I am -- in The Speaker Wars and it's good to have my old job back. The guys in our new band know how to make great music, and I'm looking forward to another round."
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more
Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer
Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever
Armor For Sleep Limited Edition 'What To Do When You Are Dead' Reissues
Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Star Returns With The Speaker Wars
The Saints '73-'78 Announce Debut US Shows
Imminent Sonic Destruction To Unleash The 'Floodgate' Album This Spring