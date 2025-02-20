Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide Tour Announced

(fcc) Big Time Rush is gearing up for a massive 2025 with the announcement of a brand-new tour, BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE.

Big Time Rush In Real Life Worldwide will give fans exactly what they've long asked for - the band will play every song from every episode of their hit Nickelodeon show, many of which, have never been played live. Rushers will finally get to revisit their favorite moments from the show, plus many more surprises. Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman, also known as Jo and Gustavo on the show, will be joining the band as support on all tour dates, making for an epic reunion.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off in Birmingham, AL on July 9. Carlos, Kendall, James & Logan will hit over 50 cities this year in the U.S., U.K. and Europe in a career-spanning, worldwide celebration of their hits, their fans & their friendship. The band is set to announce additional tour dates in more countries at another time.

In a new viral tour announcement video, the guys of Big Time Rush answer the call. Big Time Rush is bringing their hit Nick series on the road worldwide with original co-stars Katelyn Tarver & Stephen Kramer Glickman. The band is reassembling with longtime fans and old friends for an epic journey as they embark on their most exciting tour to date.

Big Time Rush will celebrate their tour announcement with a BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE POP-UP EXPERIENCE that will open in Los Angeles, CA for one weekend only and will be FREE to the public, on March 1 & 2. The pop-up event will be at MG Studios, located at 1319 W. 11th Street, in downtown Los Angeles and will be open to the public from 11am-5pm on Saturday, March 1 and from 11am-4pm on Sunday, March 2. Fans of Big Time Rush (the band and the TV show) will be able to explore several nostalgia-packed spaces and relive unforgettable moments from the TV show - step inside the Palm Woods, Rocque Records, get an exclusive look at memorabilia from the show, merch and more.

"We truly have the best fans in the world and when we sat down to plot this tour we wanted to give them everything they have always asked us for and dreamed of. That's the reason we are so excited to be going on the road all over the world to play every song from every episode of the TV show. We know how many of our fans hold these songs close to their hearts having first heard so many of them watching our show," said the band of the brand-new tour. "We couldn't be more excited to also be bringing our dear friends from the TV show Katelyn Tarver and Stephen Kramer Glickman who we have never gotten the chance to tour with before. We have so many surprises in store for our Rushers for the In Real Life Worldwide tour and can't wait to see everyone on the road very soon!"

Big Time Rush became an overnight sensation in 2009 from the launch of the Nickelodeon television series Big Time Rush. The show was a huge success and catapulted the group into real-life stardom, as they went on to release 3 studio albums and performed across the globe, including five tours from 2011 to 2014. In June 2020, the band held a surprise virtual reunion to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their smash hit "Worldwide," resulting in mass hysteria amongst their fans and in the media. In March 2021, all four seasons of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush were added to Netflix and the band went viral once again, increasing fan demand for an official reunion. Soon after, the band announced they would come together for two special live shows in New York and Chicago, both of which sold-out in a matter of minutes, blowing expectations out of the water and proving the power of the band's devoted fandom.

Since reuniting, Big Time Rush has completed three back-to-back sold-out tours, selling out venues across the globe, including New York's iconic Madison Square Garden. Their first new album in over 10 years, Another Life, was released in 2023 to praise from critics and fans alike.

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Date - City - Venue

Wednesday, July 9, 2025 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

Friday, July 11, 2025 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Saturday, July 12, 2025 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 13, 2025 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, July 15, 2025 - Jacksonville, FL - Dailys Place

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

Sunday, July 20, 2025 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, July 22, 2025 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Saturday, July 26, 2025 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sunday, July 27, 2025 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

Tuesday, July 29, 2025 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Wednesday, July 30, 2025 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Friday, August 1, 2025 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Saturday, August 2, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tuesday, August 5, 2025 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, August 6, 2025 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Friday, August 8, 2025 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Sunday, August 10, 2025 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 12, 2025 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Wednesday, August 13, 2025 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Friday, August 15, 2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Saturday, August 16, 2025 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, August 17, 2025 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, August 19, 2025 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

Friday, August 22, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Saturday, August 23, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 24, 2025 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA - Intuit Dome

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Friday, August 29, 2025 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 30, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

BIG TIME RUSH IN REAL LIFE WORLDWIDE TOUR - EUROPE DATES:

Date - City - Venue

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Monday, November 17, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Tuesday, November 18, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Thursday, November 20, 2025 - Krakow, Poland - TAURON Arena

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Prague, Czech Republic - Sportovní hala Fortuna

Sunday, November 23, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Monday, November 24, 2025 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

Thursday, November 27, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

Sunday, November 30, 2025 - Madrid, Spain - Palacio Vistalegre

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Paris, France - Zenith Paris - La Villette

Friday, December 5, 2025 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

Monday, December 8, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thursday, December 11, 2025 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

Sunday, December 14, 2025 - Athens, Greece - OAKA Basketball Arena

Related Stories

Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza

Big Time Rush On Ice Coming For One Night Only

Big Time Rush Move Album Release Up and Will Celebrate On Today Show

Big Time Rush Release 'Waves' Video

News > Big Time Rush