Black Map To Deliver 'Hex' Album This Spring

(FP) Multi genre rockers Black Map are excited to announce the release of their upcoming album 'Hex,' out May 9th via Spinefarm marking their first album release under the label. To celebrate the announcement, Black Map has released their second song from the album, and their first official single, the title track, alongside a music video.

On the release of the single, vocalist/bassist Ben Flanagan comments: "It's a song about finding the place we can go to mentally, that clears away whatever storm we are facing. For me, it has historically been music, but I didn't want to limit the song to only that. Everybody has something that, if they channel it, changes things for the better. The 'come get it' is really a call to action in that way."

At the start of 2024, Black Map retreated to Southern California to record 'Hex' with Saosin guitarist Beau Burchell behind the board as producer. The band embraced a clear, collective vision, shifting from the expansive, ethereal nature of 'Melodoria' to a more urgent and immediate sound.

Vocalist/Bassist Ben Flanagan describes 'Hex' as a body of work with a strong "let's f*cking go" spirit, while guitarist Mark Engles emphasizes its balance between atmospheric elements and a driving intensity. The album captures the band's signature style, with Mark's distinct guitar work ever-present and a renewed focus on immediacy and raw energy.

For Ben, 'Hex' represents the profound impact of music, offering solace and connection. Drummer Chris Robyn adds that the album carries an unstoppable momentum, charging forward with force and intention. Rooted in themes of personal struggle, authenticity, and resilience, 'Hex' stands as Black Map's most powerful and urgent release yet.

