Dave Grohl Marathon Coming To AXS TV

(AXS TV) From fueling Nirvana's most iconic songs with his thundering drums, to taking the lead of a rock revolution as the frontman of the Foo Fighters, few artists have had a greater impact on the modern rock arena than multitalented music legend Dave Grohl. AXS TV honors the enduring legacy of this true rock pioneer in the Dave Grohl Sunday Marathon-an all-day lineup of epic performances, electrifying live shows, rare interviews and more, airing March 9 at 4P ET.

Dive deep into the music that defined a generation in this career-spanning celebration of one of rock's most beloved figures. The block is headlined by a pair of explosive concert films, featuring Foo Fighters: Live At Wembley Stadium-a landmark two-night set packed with timeless hits such as "Learn To Fly," "My Hero," and "Everlong," as well as performances of Led Zeppelin's "Ramble On" and "Rock And Roll" accompanied by Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones; and a homecoming for the ages, as grunge godfathers Nirvana unleash a haunting Halloween set just five weeks after the release of the band's seminal sophomore effort Nevermind in Nirvana: Live At The Paramount.

Other highlights include the acclaimed 2013 rock doc Sound City, boasting appearances by Grohl, Trent Reznor, Tom Petty, Frank Black, and Stevie Nicks; Grohl's sizzling sitdown on Hot Ones; and an unforgettable jam session with The Red Rocker himself on Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar.

Experience the music that defined a generation, as AXS TV celebrates the legacy of rock trailblazer Dave Grohl with a day of exclusive documentaries, live sets, candid conversations and so much more in the Dave Grohl Sunday Marathon-airing Sunday, March 9 starting at 4P ET.

AXS TV's Complete Dave Grohl Sunday Lineup is as follows (All Times Eastern):

4P - Sound City

6:30P - Rock Legends: Foo Fighters

7P - Foo Fighters - Live At Wembley Stadium

9:30P - Classic Albums: Nirvana - Nevermind

10:30P - Nirvana: Live At The Paramount

12A - Hot Ones: Dave Grohl

3A- Rock & Roll Road Trip With Sammy Hagar: Acoustic Foo A Cure

3:30A-Vinyl Obsession: Chris Shiflett and Sebastian Bach

Related Stories

Dave Grohl To Rock Saturday Night Live's SNL50 Concert

Dave Grohl Revealed He Had New Daughter, But Not With His Wife (2024 In Review)

The Furys Return With New Songs Recorded At Dave Grohl's Studio 606

Dave Grohl Reveals He Has New Daughter, But Not With His Wife

News > Dave Grohl