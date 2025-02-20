Destruction Unleash 'Scumbag Human Race' Video

(AS) While fans eagerly await the release of Destruction's 16th studio album, Birth Of Malice, out March 7, 2025 via Napalm Records, the German thrash metal icons have released their third single, "Scumbag Human Race."
On this track, Schmier rages against the corruption and deceit of humanity, with the unforgettable chorus acting as a call for reckoning as the band spits fury at those who exploit and manipulate. A blistering thrash anthem, this track will resonate with anyone fed up with the state of the world.
Destruction on "Scumbag Human Race:" "Single number three, 'Scumbag Human Race,' is a merciless steamhammer of a track! Its relentless groove and energy push you straight forward into the moshpit! This will be an intense live track and that riff can melt faces! The lyrics are metaphorically speaking: what would this planet call us if it could talk? And what would it tell us? Right... wake the f*** up... SCUMBAG HUMAN RACE!!!!"
