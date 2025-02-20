Japan's Music Industry Organization CEIPA Announce First U.S. Concert Event

(km) The Japan Culture and Entertainment Industry Promotion Association - known throughout its home country as CEIPA - is set to make its mark in the United States on March 16 by staging matsuri '25: Japanese Music Experience LOS ANGELES, a world-class J-pop concert starring Ado, ATARASHII GAKKO!, and YOASOBI, at the Peacock Theater in L.A. Tickets are on sale for the show and can be purchased here.

With this first-of-its-kind concert, CEIPA aims to bridge the gap between Japanese musicians and U.S. audiences, and to further develop and strengthen those bonds, in conjunction with Peacock owner-promoter Goldenvoice/AEG.

"One of CEIPA's core missions since its establishment has been to promote Japanese music and culture to the world. Los Angeles, a city where diverse cultures converge and the global entertainment industry thrives, serves as the perfect stage for our first-ever live event. Being able to launch this initiative here holds immense significance for us. Furthermore, in keeping with the Japanese cultural spirit of valuing community connections, we see it as our mission to support those affected by the recent wildfires in Los Angeles through this event. We sincerely hope that this event will serve as a catalyst for new exchanges and deeper understanding between Japanese and American artists, creators, and fans through the power of music." - Taro Kumabe, Executive Director at CEIPA

The matsuri '25 lineup features three of Japan's hottest acts.

Ado, a 22-year-old utaite, burst onto the music scene in 2020 with her major debut single "Usseewa," which quickly became a cultural phenomenon. In February 2024, she embarked on her first world tour, "Wish," captivating fans worldwide. Just two months later, she made history as the first female solo artist to perform at Japan's National Stadium during the Ado SPECIAL LIVE 2024 "Shinzou."

ATARASHII GAKKO!, the self-proclaimed "Youth Representative of Japan," have captured attention with their powerful dance performances and live shows, where every piece of choreography is created by the members themselves. Debuting globally in 2021 under 88rising, a label that promotes Asian culture worldwide, their track "Otona Blue" went viral on TikTok, amassing over 3.3 billion views and 15 million+ followers across social media. In 2023, they performed at NHK's Kouhaku Uta-Gassen, and in 2024, they headlined the Gobi Stage at Coachella for two consecutive weeks. Additionally, they successfully completed a world tour, drawing a total of 110,000 fans across 26 cities worldwide and 7 cities in Japan, continuing to make waves both domestically and internationally.

YOASOBI is a unit that turns novels into music, consisting of composer Ayase and vocalist Ikura. Their debut song, "Yoru ni Kakeru (Into The Night)," released in November 2019, became the first song in Japan's history to surpass 1.1 billion streams. In April 2023, their release "Idol" topped major global charts, including the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Apple Music's Top 100: Global, setting groundbreaking records in J-pop history.

Domestically, they successfully completed their first-ever dome tour in the fall of 2024. In December, they launched their second Asia tour, further solidifying their presence as leading J-pop artists making waves on the global stage. Their remarkable success continues to shine in various arenas both in Japan and abroad.

