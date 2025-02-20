Nick Menza Documentary Red Carpet Screening Announced

(OMG) Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, in partnership with Ellefson Films and BayView Entertainment, have announced the new date for the red carpet premiere event of the fully authorized Nick Menza documentary, This Was My Life, Nick Menza's Metal Memories With Megadeth And Beyond.

The highly-anticipated event will happen on Thursday, April 10th at the Laemmle Royal theater in Los Angeles, CA. Located at 11523 Santa Monica Blvd. West L.A., CA 90025. Members of the cast and crew will be in attendance for a Q&A session after the screening of the film.

This Was My Life was originally scheduled to have its premiere in February, but the screening was postponed due to the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. BayView Entertainment is handling the global release of the film.

The film is an in-depth exploration of the life of Nick Menza, the former drummer of Megadeth, and one of the greatest thrash metal drummers of all time. It is a collection of stories from his childhood all the way through to the end of his life, recounted by those who knew him best. The documentary, authorized by the Menza family, will be the first to memorialize the drummer's legacy.

The trailer and official release dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the event may be purchased here

