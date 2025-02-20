Nick Menza Documentary Red Carpet Screening Announced

(OMG) Screaming Butterfly Entertainment, in partnership with Ellefson Films and BayView Entertainment, have announced the new date for the red carpet premiere event of the fully authorized Nick Menza documentary, This Was My Life, Nick Menza's Metal Memories With Megadeth And Beyond.
The highly-anticipated event will happen on Thursday, April 10th at the Laemmle Royal theater in Los Angeles, CA. Located at 11523 Santa Monica Blvd. West L.A., CA 90025. Members of the cast and crew will be in attendance for a Q&A session after the screening of the film.
This Was My Life was originally scheduled to have its premiere in February, but the screening was postponed due to the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles. BayView Entertainment is handling the global release of the film.
The film is an in-depth exploration of the life of Nick Menza, the former drummer of Megadeth, and one of the greatest thrash metal drummers of all time. It is a collection of stories from his childhood all the way through to the end of his life, recounted by those who knew him best. The documentary, authorized by the Menza family, will be the first to memorialize the drummer's legacy.
The trailer and official release dates will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets for the event may be purchased here
Ex-KISS and Megadeth Stars Reveal Best And Worst Moments With The Bands
Megadeth Frontman And Family Launch Of Mustaine
Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup
Megadeth Cancelled Concert A Few Hours Before It Was To Start (2024 In Review)
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more
Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Nick Menza Documentary Red Carpet Screening Announced
Superheaven Share Track From First New Album In 10 Years
The Struts Lead All-Star Tribute To Bad Company
Watch Swallow The Sun's 'What I Have Become (Live)' Video
Framing Hanley Preview New EP With 'Mean In' Video
Black Map To Deliver 'Hex' Album This Spring
Ronnie Romero Shares Live 'Vengeance' Video
Tesla Release Video For Electric Version Of 'All About Love'