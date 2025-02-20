Primus Launch Video Series Chronicling Drummer Search

(PPR) After an extensive search to find a new drummer, Primus is pulling back the curtain on their unique audition process with the launch of the "Primus Interstellar Drum Derby," a brand-new episodic YouTube series chronicling the entire journey. The first episode, released today, features drummer Rory Dolan jamming with Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde, providing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the dynamic and demanding audition process.
The band put out a global open call for submissions, attracting some of the world's most talented drummers. "Taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist," the band wrote, adding, "Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must."
As the process unfolded, Primus documented each audition, capturing the exciting and unexpected moments that unfolded in the studio. Future episodes will feature performances from a stellar lineup of drummers, including Thomas Pridgen, Mike Stone, Stan Bicknell, Sam Groveman, Nikki Glaspie, John Hoffman, Gergo Borlai, and Thomas Lang, as well as surprise cameos from special guests.
"The Primus Interstellar Drum Derby" gives fans an unprecedented look at the band's inner workings, their approach to chemistry and collaboration, and what it takes to step behind the kit for one of rock's most innovative trios. With each episode, the series will build anticipation and excitement as the band moves toward its next chapter.
"Luck is when preparation meets opportunity," said John Hoffman, who was ultimately selected as Primus' new drummer. "I came and did my thing the way I do it. It went as well as I could have hoped."
The debut episode is now live on Primus' official YouTube channel, with new episodes rolling out soon.
Primus will kick off their first live performance of 2025 at Tool's Live in the Sand in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where Danny Carey (Tool) will be sitting in on drums. The band will then hit the road for the second leg of the Sessanta Tour, a highly anticipated run featuring Puscifer and A Perfect Circle in celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60(ish) birthday.
SESSANTA TOUR 2025 - FULL LIST OF DATES
03/08 - Punta Cana, DR @ Tool Live In the Sand
04/24 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
04/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood
04/27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
04/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum
05/01 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/02 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/04 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
05/06 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
05/08 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
05/10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
05/11 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
05/14 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
05/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center
05/17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
05/18 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
05/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
05/22 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
05/24 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
05/25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
05/28 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena
05/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
05/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
06/01 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/03 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
06/06 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
06/07 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Primus Lose A Member Who 'Lost His Passion For Playing'
Puscifer, Primus & A Perfect Circle Return for Spring 2025 Tour
Primus and Coheed And Cambria Announce Summer Tour
Puscifer, A Perfect Circle, and Primus Expand Sessanta Tour
Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Watch Miranda Lambert's 'Run' Video- Lee Brice Received Platinum Honors At Ryman Concert- Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- more
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Sharon Osbourne Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy
Dave Grohl Marathon Coming To AXS TV
Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects To Rock Miller Lite Carb Day Concert
Primus Launch Video Series Chronicling Drummer Search
Damiano David Announces New Single 'Next Summer'
Vampire Weekend Announce North American Tour Dates
Smith Kotzen Deliver 'Black Light' Video
Sebastian Bach Leads Rock For Ronnie Concert In The Park Lineup