Primus Launch Video Series Chronicling Drummer Search

(PPR) After an extensive search to find a new drummer, Primus is pulling back the curtain on their unique audition process with the launch of the "Primus Interstellar Drum Derby," a brand-new episodic YouTube series chronicling the entire journey. The first episode, released today, features drummer Rory Dolan jamming with Les Claypool and Larry LaLonde, providing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the dynamic and demanding audition process.

The band put out a global open call for submissions, attracting some of the world's most talented drummers. "Taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist," the band wrote, adding, "Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must."

As the process unfolded, Primus documented each audition, capturing the exciting and unexpected moments that unfolded in the studio. Future episodes will feature performances from a stellar lineup of drummers, including Thomas Pridgen, Mike Stone, Stan Bicknell, Sam Groveman, Nikki Glaspie, John Hoffman, Gergo Borlai, and Thomas Lang, as well as surprise cameos from special guests.

"The Primus Interstellar Drum Derby" gives fans an unprecedented look at the band's inner workings, their approach to chemistry and collaboration, and what it takes to step behind the kit for one of rock's most innovative trios. With each episode, the series will build anticipation and excitement as the band moves toward its next chapter.

"Luck is when preparation meets opportunity," said John Hoffman, who was ultimately selected as Primus' new drummer. "I came and did my thing the way I do it. It went as well as I could have hoped."

The debut episode is now live on Primus' official YouTube channel, with new episodes rolling out soon.

Primus will kick off their first live performance of 2025 at Tool's Live in the Sand in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, where Danny Carey (Tool) will be sitting in on drums. The band will then hit the road for the second leg of the Sessanta Tour, a highly anticipated run featuring Puscifer and A Perfect Circle in celebration of Maynard James Keenan's 60(ish) birthday.

SESSANTA TOUR 2025 - FULL LIST OF DATES

03/08 - Punta Cana, DR @ Tool Live In the Sand

04/24 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

04/25 - Las Vegas, NV @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood

04/27 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

04/29 - San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

05/01 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/02 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

05/04 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

05/06 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

05/08 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

05/10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

05/11 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

05/14 - Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

05/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann Center

05/17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

05/18 - Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

05/20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

05/22 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

05/24 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

05/25 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

05/28 - Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena

05/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

05/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

06/01 - Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/03 - Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

06/06 - Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

06/07 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

