Ronnie Romero Shares Live 'Vengeance' Video

(FP) Ronnie Romero unveils his new single and live video, "Vengeance", a new version of the track recorded live at the Spanish Rock Imperium Festival, out now via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Vengeance" is taken from RONNIE's latest solo album 'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters', which marks the first time that Romero has been involved with 100% of the songwriting on an album he sings on.

Romero also co-produced the album with Andy C., marking another first for Romero. While these 'firsts" certainly add to the excitement for the album, it is the songs that truly take center stage. Romero's voice is completely at home on this diverse, hard rockin' set which is certainly going to please any fan of his vocal style and his work with his other bands.

Ronnie describes the track as: "The most epic and powerful song from my solo album!! And a must play in our shows!! Hope the people enjoy this performance at the Rock Imperium Festival!"

Romero's voice and prolific musical activity have brought him to the forefront of the hard rock/metal scene where he can be seen/heard with Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow, The Michael Schenker Group, Lords of Black, The Ferrymen, Sunstorm, and the recently launched Elegant Weapons with Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner. With an impressive discography already under his belt, 'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters' is arguably the crown jewel of Romero's recorded output thus far.

'Too Many Lies, Too Many Masters' follows Romero's first two solo albums, both cover albums. 2023's 'Raised On Heavy Radio' saw Romero paying tribute to legendary artists from the metal world like Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Accept, Metallica, and more. It also featured special guests like Gus G. (Firewind, Ozzy Osbourne), Chris Caffery (Savatage, Spirits of Fire), Roland Grapow (Masterplan, Helloween), and more.

Romero's first solo album, 'Raised On Radio', featured covers of classics that meant something special to Romero over the years and helped forge this talented singer's musical style. Songs by legendary acts like Survivor, Bad Company, Foreigner, Queen, Led Zeppelin, and more were given Romero's talented vocal treatment.

