Smith Kotzen Deliver 'Black Light' Video

(FunHouse) Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen have released "Black Light," the second upfront single from their brand-new sophomore album. It is accompanied by a dynamic, multi-layered video, again produced and directed by Kevin and Richard Ragsdale aka The Ragsdale Brothers (Daughtry, Dorothy feat. Slash, Theory of A Dead Man), and featuring the duo performing with bassist Julia Lage and drummer Bruno Valverde, alongside acclaimed Russian acrobat, contortionist and former Cirque de Soleil performer Gyulnara Karaeva.

"Black Light" was a song that very nearly didn't make it on to the album until a late night session saw them strike studio gold. And it's lucky they did as not only is it a song about deceit and deception, where the black light is a metaphor that reveals the truth about a person lurking under the surface, but it's become a true album highlight, even lending its name to the album title. With help from UK photographer John McMurtrie, it also inspired the album cover with his UV lights picking up special paint on the black/rosewood custom Fender and Charvel guitars.

"It was a fun video to make," confirms Richie "as they have all been when we play together. Adding the UV performance section was fantastic and took us back to the album shoot that we did in London last year."

"Our friend Gyula really added something to it" adds Adrian - "it helped the song's narrative of all is not what you see!"

The track itself, rides in on a thunderous drum beat and a seething riff, before Adrian's raw bluesy vocal explodes from the speakers complemented by Richie's higher pitched rock tones. A dramatic bridge leads into a knockout chorus, demonstrating the quality and infectious hooks that are to be found throughout the upcoming second album, Black Light / White Noise, to be released on April 4th

Recorded at The House, Los Angeles, California, produced by Richie and Adrian and mixed by Jay Ruston, the ten-track album is a masterclass in modern rock, with Adrian and Richie's prodigious talents as songwriters, musicians and vocalists on full display.

"We had a lot of fun making this," says Adrian. "We'd be writing and I'd want something inspired by some of my old hard rock or blues go-to bands then it'd go into a more progressive feel - and then Richie has these strong soul influences so there's a lot to dig into there too. Influences are what makes the musical world go round - they go through you and come out slightly differently."

"Smith/Kotzen is all about finding common ground," adds Richie. "Maybe Adrian will tend to go heavy, and then I'll lean more in the fusion or funk or soul side of things, but somewhere in the middle is our sound: that heavy blues rock vibe that we really connect on."

Black Light / White Noise is a truly magnificent collection of songs that stands shoulder to shoulder with some of their finest work to date. Atmospheric, ambitious, diverse and brilliant, it not only features stratospheric guitar solos and phenomenal rock vocals but soulful touches, intricate playing, beautiful songwriting and an assured poise and style that brings to mind a host of legendary bands and musicians (Thin Lizzy, Jimi Hendrix, Prince, Cream, Free, Deep Purple) yet is undeniably the work of Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen in perfect harmony.

Deliciously varied, exquisitely composed and rounded out by a breadth of flavours that can only come with years of experience, Black Light / White Noise is a new sound with the depth of a fine vintage.

On March 5th, the duo will be appearing at The GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles featuring a Q&A moderated by Chris Jericho followed by a very special acoustic performance to celebrate the April 4TH release of their upcoming album Black Light / White Noise on BMG.

