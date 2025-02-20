Superheaven Share Track From First New Album In 10 Years

(DOC) Superheaven have shared details of their new Self-Titled album, the band's first full-length release in 10 years, which is set to arrive worldwide April 18th via their new label home Blue Grape Music. The band have also shared the new single "Cruel Times," which is available today on all streaming platforms and is joined by an official music video directed by Britain Weyant.
Recorded and engineered by the band's own Jake Clarke and Zack Robbins, and co-produced by Will Yip [Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy], Superheaven follows the band's influential 2015 album Ours Is Chrome. On Superheaven, the band returns with a towering collection that sees them pushing at their boundaries with a sense of pensive gloom, and features the previously released singles "Long Gone" and "Numb To What Is Real."
Superheaven is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with several exclusive and limited vinyl colorways available, including a tour edition of 180 gram black vinyl with a rainbow foil jacket.
Superheaven will head out on a 2025 North American headline tour this spring in support of their long-awaited new self-titled album. The upcoming dates will feature special guests Glare and SPY, and will kick off on April 27th at Delmar Hall in St. Louis, MO. The trek includes stops in Los Angeles, Berkley, Denver, Austin, Chicago, Toronto, Philadelphia and concludes with a performance at New York's Brooklyn Steel on May 20th [tour itinerary / admat below]. Pre-sale tickets for the tour are available now, with general on-sale for tickets beginning tomorrow, February 21st at 10:00AM local time. Furthermore, Superheaven also have several U.S. and international festival appearances slated for 2025 including: LDB Fest in Louisville, KY (April 26th), Outbreak Fest in London, United Kingdom (June 13th), Outbreak Fest in Manchester, United Kingdom (June 14-15th), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (September 18-21st) and more.
Tracklisting:
Humans for Toys
Numb To What Is Real
Cruel Times
Sounds Of Goodbyes
Long Gone
Hothead
Conflicted Mood
Stare At The Void
Next Time
The Curtain
Tour Dates:
April 26 - Louisville, KY - LDB Fest*
April 27 - Saint Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
April 29 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
May 1 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club
May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco
May 3 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
May 4 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House
May 6 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater
May 8 - Austin, TX - Emo's
May 9 - Dallas, TX - Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ
May 11 - Chicago, IL - Metro
May 13 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
May 14 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
May 16 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
May 17 - Boston, MA - Royale Boston
May 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
June 12 - Hradec Králové, Czech Republic - Rock For People 2025*
June 13 - London, United Kingdom - Outbreak Fest 2025*
June 14 - 15 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Outbreak Fest 2025*
September 18 - 21 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life 2025*
*Festival Date
