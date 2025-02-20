The Struts Lead All-Star Tribute To Bad Company

() 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee and music icons, Bad Company will be celebrated with a star-studded tribute album to be released this Fall 2025 via Primary Wave Music.
Can't Get Enough: A Tribute To Bad Company brings together artists across Rock, Country and Americana to create fresh interpretations of Bad Company's classic hits, including "Feel Like Makin' Love," "Run with the Pack," "Shooting Star" and the renowned self-titled, "Bad Company." The album will also feature special appearances by original members, Paul Rodgers and Simon Kirke, and a cover of Free's "All Right Now," written by Rodgers and Andy Fraser, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.
"As songwriters, Mick and I are intrigued to hear how these talented and varied musicians will perform our songs. From what we have heard thus far the creative energy is definitely flowing and there is plenty of heart and soul energy being injected into the songs, we salute and thank them all." - Paul Rodgers and Mick Ralphs of Bad Company.
The Struts will kick things off with their rendition of the classic "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" with a limited-edition 7" colored vinyl exclusive for Record Store Day, available April 12, 2025.
"We are so thrilled for the British music legends, Bad Company to finally be getting their well-earned nomination to the Rock Hall," says Luke Spiller, lead vocalist of The Struts. "It's been a real pleasure to pay homage to them with our cover of "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" and I hope they enjoy it as much as we loved recording it."
Bad Company React To Rock Hall Nomination
Bad Company In The Studio For Debut's 50th Anniversary
Bad Company In the Studio For 'Desolate Angels' Anniversary
Paul Rodgers Nearly Lost His Voice From Multiple Strokes
Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more
Motley Crue, Poison and Ratt Frontmen Announce 2nd Show- Creed and Nickelback Lead Summer Of 99 and Beyond Festival Lineup- Billy Idol To Rock Wembley- more
Dierks Bentley Scores Career High With 'She Hates Me'- Rascal Flatts Launch Life Is A Highway Tour- Eli Young Band- more
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Journey, Santana Among Stars Coming to SoCal's Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel
Nick Menza Documentary Red Carpet Screening Announced
Superheaven Share Track From First New Album In 10 Years
The Struts Lead All-Star Tribute To Bad Company
Watch Swallow The Sun's 'What I Have Become (Live)' Video
Framing Hanley Preview New EP With 'Mean In' Video
Black Map To Deliver 'Hex' Album This Spring
Ronnie Romero Shares Live 'Vengeance' Video
Tesla Release Video For Electric Version Of 'All About Love'