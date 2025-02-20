Vampire Weekend Announce North American Tour Dates

(NLM) Following an undeniably triumphant 2024 tour, Vampire Weekend have today announced their return to global stages this summer. Since the release of their rapturously received fifth studio album, Only God Was Above Us (Columbia Records), Vampire Weekend launched their live run under an eclipsed sky in Austin (hailed by Variety as one of the 'Best Concerts of 2024'), graced stages everywhere from a surprise set at Coachella, a sold out Hollywood Bowl and Red Rocks, as well as amphitheater and arena stops across the country highlighted by a two sold out show stand at the famed Madison Square Garden.

With no plans to slow down in 2025, the band is set to dominate festival stages and solo dates spanning the US including Philadelphia, Miami, Charleston and more. Additionally, Vampire Weekend have kept their promise of returning to the city of Asheville after postponing their initial date due to the devastating Hurricane Helene.

Support on all dates will come from Geese, with the exception of the final two shows of the run. Audiences in Jacksonville and Miami will be warmed up by Florida's own Turnstiles, the Billy Joel tribute band that opened Vampire Weekend's sold out Madison Square Garden doubleheader.

Vampire Weekend continues to treat fans to the inner workings of the band as they release the latest episode of their sensational podcast Vampire Campfire. On the seventh installment of VC Koenig, Baio, and Tomson discuss the year ahead: OGWAU Tour Part 2, festivals old and new, a Frog on the Bass Drum revival, and much more. 2025 will be full of surprises, that's a promise.

Citi is the official card of the Vampire Weekend Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 25 at 10 AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Fans are encouraged to sign up now for early access to the band's presales at vampireweekend.com. Those presales start Wednesday February 26 at 10 AM local time. The general on sale will begin Friday, February 28 at 10 AM local time

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

Only God Was Above Us

Tour 2025

Sat May 10 - Pasadena, CA - Just Like Heaven

Sun May 25 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling

Tue May 27 - Burlington, VT - Midway Lawn *

Thu May 29 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point *

Fri May 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark *

Sat May 31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark *

Mon Jun 02 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! *

Tue Jun 03 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

Wed Jun 04 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC *

Fri Jun 06 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery *

Mon Jun 09 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards Amphitheater *

Thu Jun 12 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place +

Fri Jun 13 - Miami, FL - FPL Solar Amphitheater +

Sun Jun 15 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

Aug 13-16- Paredes De Coura, Portugal - Paredes De Coura Festival

Fri Aug 15 - Hasselt, Belgium - Pukkelpop

Aug 15-17 - Biddinghuizen, Netherlands - Lowlands

Sun Aug 17 - Charleville-Mezieres, France - Cabaret Vert

Thu Aug 21 - Paris, France - Rock En Seine

Sat Aug 23 - Portsmouth, UK - Victorious Festival

Sep 12-14 - East Aurora, NY - Borderland Festival

Sep 20-21 - Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival

Sat Sep 27 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling

*Geese support

+Turnstiles support

