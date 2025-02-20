Watch Miranda Lambert's 'Run' Video

(EBM) Miranda Lambert expands her celebrated Postcards from Texas musical chapter with an official music video for upcoming single "Run," impacting at Country radio this coming Monday, Feb. 24. Embracing the sense of freedom and the three-time GRAMMY Award-winner's fiercely independent spirit on display in the song's lyrics, the video directed by Kate Rentz is out now.

Pulled from the archives for her latest critically acclaimed album, the solo-penned song written around the time of The Weight of These Wings found its rightful home on Postcards from Texas, with MusicRow declaring, "The thrilling, pumping production sets your pulse racing. The lyric of regret, deception and escape grabs your ear. Her voice, as always, rules your heart. An artist at the top of her game with a mini masterpiece." Billboard also praises "Run" as "the singer-songwriter at her best...Heartfelt and heart-wrenching, she sings of regret while accepting wildflower ways," while American Songwriter highlights it as the album's "most vulnerable moment."

"I wasn't ever ready to perform it until now," Lambert shared of the anthem with Kelleigh Bannen on "Today's Country Radio." "That's what songs are for, and you may not be ready at that one time to sing about something really raw... but then it can come back around," adding that the song is "an admission of human error too...It's an apology, but it's also a resolve."

Filmed at Don Donnelly's D Spur Ranch & Riding Stables in Gold Canyon, Ariz., the striking desert visuals bring the vulnerable song to life with Lambert surrounded by mirrors, wildflowers and horses-including her own horse, Cool, who joined Lambert's stable in 2024 as she embraced a new hobby of mounted shooting.

"There is always a sense of freedom when you're on the back of a horse with the wind in your hair, so it felt really significant to have Cool with me in this video," reflects Lambert. "I love horses because they're a way to run to something - or away if you need to. I started riding when I turned 30 and wanted to try more things that scared me. Now horses are such a passion of mine and mounted shooting is a brand-new way to push myself and to chase that feeling of being bravely true to yourself, which is exactly what this song is about."

"Run" follows "Wranglers" as the second single off Postcards from Texas, which arrived in September and continued her unbroken streak of 10 consecutive Top 10s on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. Lambert is also set to join Morgan Wallen for several stadium dates of the upcoming I'm The Problem Tour, plus headlining sets at festivals and one-off dates this including Two Step Inn, Country Stampede, Lakefront Music Fest, Field & Stream Music Fest and more.

Related Stories

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation And Norman's Rare Guitars Auction For Fire-Impacted CA Shelters

Miranda Lambert's MuttNation Foundation Announce Relief for Rescues

Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest

Miranda Lambert & MuttNation Foundation Create Idyllwind Award to Honor Equine Rescues

News > Miranda Lambert