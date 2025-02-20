.

02-20-2025
Watch Swallow The Sun's 'What I Have Become (Live)' Video

(FP) Swallow The Sun have officially announced 'Shining Dark Deluxe', the digital deluxe edition of their latest release, 'Shining'. This special edition offers fans a deeper experience, capturing the essence of the band's live energy while featuring alternative takes on select studio tracks.

To celebrate the announcement, Swallow The Sun have released the first single titled "What I Have Become (Live at Hellsinki Metal Festival 2024)" which is accompanied by a music video.

Juha Raivio comments on the digital deluxe edition: "Black album of death/doom finally got it's black cover! When the music came for this new album I instantly felt that this music is shining bright through it's thick darkness. I wasn't sure if I should call the album 'Shining' or 'Shining Dark', they both felt right. Well now we finally have both versions."

Mikko Kotamaki adds: "Even though live shows are always challenging and less enjoyable for a Finnish introvert, I have to say that performing these new songs live is actually enjoyable on some level. See you on tour!"

