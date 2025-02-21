13th Annual Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival Announced

(DDPS) The 2025 13th Annual Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival returns for its third consecutive year to beautiful Lake Havasu City, at the foot of the majestic Colorado River, taking place over two big days, Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23, with its best music lineup yet! Gates open at 10am.

This year's lineup is Woodystock's best to date; Saturday there's music by award-winning headlining blues vocalist, Niecie, plus top-tier regional acts including San Diego's Chickenbone Slim & The Biscuits; Kelly's Lot, featuring talented SoCal-based vocalist Kelly Z; singer/songwriter and Woodystock past favorite, Jason Trombley and the Rhythm; and local faves Scott O'Neal Band. Vocalist Tiffany Lynn returns once again to sing the Star Spangled Banner both days.

Sunday's lineup features a pair of well-known blues-rock guitar aces, Jay Gordon & Blues Venom (and) Mitch Perry; there's also roots-y blues/rockin' ensemble, Phoenix, AZ mainstays, Big Daddy D and the Dynamites; and solo guitarist, Jim Tilden Brown.

Music starts 11am. Lake Havasu State Park, Windsor Beach #4, 699 London Bridge Road. Two-Day Pass: $45.00; Sunday Single-Day Pass: $25. (Woodystock ticket also gets you in free to the Extreme RV Car & Boat Show.

Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival is launching A Hands Up Foundation. "We will be providing grants to special needs young adults to provide Education, Arts, and Entertainment to needy families struggling with the financial burdens of individuals living on the Spectrum," says Woodystock Co-Founder, Kathryn Woodard, "to educate the general public that Autism doesn't just disappear when children turn eighteen, when many of the services and support systems stop.

