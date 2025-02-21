Carlos Santana Announces Album With Cover Of Smokey Robinson Classic

(JC) Carlos Santana has announced that his passion-filled retrospective album, Sentient, will be released via Candid Records on March 28. The record's heavenly, soulful first single - a "Sentient version" of Smokey Robinson's "Please Don't Take Your Love" - is out TODAY.

Sentient is composed of 11 dazzling tracks - three of them previously unreleased - compiled by the virtuoso guitarist, remastered and sequenced in a way that allows a new and dramatic story to emerge. As is often the case when the spark of musical magic strikes, Santana was surprised, delighted and receptive. "I'm always driven by passion, emotion and inner instinct," he says. "When I first heard these tracks floating around in the house, I said, 'Why don't we put these all in one place?'"

The songs that make up Sentient are complex compositionally, but they float by like a dream. There are brilliant collaborations with Michael Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Miles Davis, Paolo Rustichelli, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and Cindy Blackman Santana, but no matter the mood or genre - whether it's lush pop or high-intensity cosmic jazz - it's all part of a common thread. As Santana says, "From Stravinsky to James Brown, it's all the same song, meaning it's all connected to the umbilical cord of humanity and planet Earth."

The album's first single offers listeners a new view of "Please Don't Take Your Love," the heavenly slice of funky, soulful seduction that paired Santana with the incomparable Smokey Robinson. The original version, featured on Robinson's 2009 album, Time Flies When You're Having Fun, saw Santana contrast Robinson's shimmering vibrato with searing, soul-shaking soloing. The alternate take on Sentient is no less emotionally wrenching, but as Santana notes, it boasts a never-before-heard guitar performance. "I went to the studio and did my own thing. I said, 'Let's just roll it.' I did another take with Smokey sort of guiding me. Smokey loved them both, so he wound up combining the two. What's on Sentient is the first version."

March 14th will see the debut release of a live instrumental cover of Michael Jackson's haunting ballad "Stranger in Moscow," recorded in 2007 with producer and drummer Narada Michael Walden's band. It's a devastating masterclass performance - Santana's guitar playing is by turns soulful and poetic, blitzing and blinding, and always breathtakingly imaginative.

"Narada knew that I loved the song, so he arranged it with his band," Santana remembers. "I showed up and we played it with no rehearsal. I'm basically singing it with my guitar. I'm visualizing Michael Jackson and what he would do - I got pretty close. I think when Michael listened to it, wherever he is, he smiled and said, 'Yeah, that's it.'"

"Get On," a jazz-groove masterpiece from renowned composer Paolo Rustichelli's lauded 1996 album Mystic Man, featuring the extraordinary collaboration of Santana with the iconic Miles Davis, will be officially released to radio for the first time on March 17.

Exceleration Music partner and Grammy-winning music executive John Burk, known for his work with legendary artists, shared his excitement about the project, "Santana has always been a trailblazer in music, combining musical styles and cultures in ways that have forever changed the face of music. This amazing collection demonstrates his unique ability to transcend genres and lift our spirits through his music. It also highlights collaborations with a diverse lineup of musical trailblazers-including Michael Jackson, Miles Davis, Smokey Robinson, and DMC - each, like Carlos, an iconic innovator, united on this album by the musicality, spirit, and passion of Carlos Santana at his finest."

Santana's Oneness tour kicks off in Highland, CA, at Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel on April 16 making stops in Phoenix, AZ; Albuquerque, NM; San Antonio, TX; Sugar Land, TX; Thackerville, OK; Tulsa, OK; and Nashville, TN. The Europe and UK portion of the tour begins on June 9 in Lodz, Poland with stops throughout Europe and the UK, ending in Copenhagen, Denmark on August 11.

2025 Oneness Tour North American Dates:

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Friday, April 18, 2025 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 19, 2025 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Friday, April 25, 2025 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

Saturday, April 26, 2025 - Tulsa, OK - River Spirit Casino Resort *ON SALE 2/18/25

Tuesday, April 29, 2025 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

Thursday, May 1, 2025 - New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival @Jazz Fest

2025 House of Blues Las Vegas Residency Dates:

Wednesday, May 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Thursday, May 15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Saturday, May 17 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Sunday, May 18 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Wednesday, May 21 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Thursday, May 22 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Saturday, May 24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

Sunday, May 25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues Las Vegas

2025 Oneness Tour Europe & UK Dates:

Monday, June 9, 2025 - Lodz, Poland - Atlas Arena

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 - Budapest, Hungary - MVM Dome *ON SALE 2/13/25 AT 1PM

Friday, June 13, 2025 - Berlin, Germany - Uber Arena

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Thursday, June 19, 2025 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

Saturday, June 21, 2025 - London, UK - The O2

Monday, June 23, 2025 - Paris, France - Accor Arena Paris

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Thursday, June 26, 2025 - Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion Zürich *ON SALE 4/11/25

Monday, June 30, 2025 - Vienna, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

Wednesday, July 2, 2025 - Mantua, Italy - Piazza Sordello - Mantova

Wednesday, July 16, 2025 - Rosenheim, Germany - ROSENHEIM SOMMERFESTIVAL 2025, Mangfall Park

Friday, July 18, 2025 - Montreux, Switzerland - Montreux Jazz Festival

Saturday, July 19, 2025 - St. Julien, France - Guitare en Scène *ON SALE 12/19/25

Monday, July 21, 2025 - Nimes, France - Festival de Nîmes

Wednesday, July 23, 2025 - Monte-Carlo, Monte-Carlo Summer Festival *ON SALE 12/18/25

Friday, July 25, 2025 - Marciac, France - Jazz à Marciac Festival

Sunday, August 3, 2025 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Occident Festival

Friday, August 8, 2025 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

Saturday, August 9, 2025 - Hanover, Germany - ZAG Arena

Monday, August 11, 2025 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

