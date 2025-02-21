Dirty Honey Deliver 'Mayhem & Revelry' Live Album and Documentary

(HER) Mayhem & Revelry, Dirty Honey's first live-in-concert, double-vinyl CD and digital release, and its companion four-part video documentary, is released.

Recorded live over the band's 60-date, 2023-24 North America, UK and European tour, the album and video capture the band's explosive energy and camaraderie with its audience, and puts viewers onstage, backstage, and right inside the barricade.

Viewers also join the band members as they go sight-seeing in various cities on the tour, and out on L.A.'s Sunset Strip as Marc LaBelle and Justin Smolian talk about their early days as a band, playing shows to 30-35 people while performing on that very Sunset Strip sidewalk.

They also recount the story of the band's first big break that put them on the map, and how that changed everything. As the UK's Rock N Load put it, "As live albums go, this is up there with the very best, it holds within the excitement and spontaneity that you get at the gig. "

Check out Episode One of the band's video documentary below:

