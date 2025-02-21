.

Dirty Honey Deliver 'Mayhem & Revelry' Live Album and Documentary

02-21-2025
Dirty Honey Deliver 'Mayhem & Revelry' Live Album and Documentary

(HER) Mayhem & Revelry, Dirty Honey's first live-in-concert, double-vinyl CD and digital release, and its companion four-part video documentary, is released.

Recorded live over the band's 60-date, 2023-24 North America, UK and European tour, the album and video capture the band's explosive energy and camaraderie with its audience, and puts viewers onstage, backstage, and right inside the barricade.

Viewers also join the band members as they go sight-seeing in various cities on the tour, and out on L.A.'s Sunset Strip as Marc LaBelle and Justin Smolian talk about their early days as a band, playing shows to 30-35 people while performing on that very Sunset Strip sidewalk.

They also recount the story of the band's first big break that put them on the map, and how that changed everything. As the UK's Rock N Load put it, "As live albums go, this is up there with the very best, it holds within the excitement and spontaneity that you get at the gig. "

Check out Episode One of the band's video documentary below:

Related Stories
Dirty Honey Deliver 'Mayhem & Revelry' Live Album and Documentary

Dirty Honey To Unleash 'Mayhem And Revelry Live'

Austin Meade Hitting The Road With Dirty Honey

Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid

Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey Postpone Tour Launch

News > Dirty Honey

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more

Kansas Frontman Ronnie Platt Diagnosed With Cancer- Lynyrd Skynyrd Inducted Into Florida Arts Hall of Fame- Oceano Announce Their Last Shows Ever- more

Day In Country

Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video- Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'- more

Reviews

Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth

On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others

Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025

That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'

Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023

Latest News

Carlos Santana Announces Album With Cover Of Smokey Robinson Classic

Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video

Lips Speak Louder Recruit Emily Wolfe For 'Lose My Mind'

Dirty Honey Deliver 'Mayhem & Revelry' Live Album and Documentary

Watch Pistols At Dawn's 'Bones' Video

13th Annual Woodystock Blues & Brews Festival Announced

Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery

Singled Out: Piper Connolly's Warning