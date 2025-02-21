Foreigner Make Streaming History With Classic Hit

() Legendary rock band Foreigner has officially entered the Top Ten of Spotify's esteemed Billions Club, achieving an unprecedented milestone with their 1999 remastered version of the timeless classic, "I Want To Know What Love Is."
Entering the Billions Club is no easy feat for heritage acts; Pink Floyd, The Who, and Bob Dylan have yet to become members. Foreigner has not only entered the list, but currently stands as the only heritage act in Top Ten placement. Heritage rock artists have a very small minority of the 800 or so songs that make up the play list linked here.
This remarkable achievement comes at a pivotal moment for Foreigner as the band prepares to celebrate their 50th anniversary in 2026, following their recent induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The distinction of joining Spotify's Billions Club solidifies Foreigner's enduring influence and popularity of their music with generations of fans worldwide.
"We are truly honored to be included in Spotify's Billions Club," said the song's writer and Foreigner founder Mick Jones last month. "This achievement is a testament to the lasting power of 'I Want To Know What Love Is' and the incredible support from our fans around the world. As we look ahead to our 50th anniversary, this is a reminder of how much our music has meant to so many people over the years."
"I Want To Know What Love Is," originally released in 1984, became a defining anthem of the '80s rock era, climbing to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earning multiple platinum certifications. The 1999 remastered version has resonated with both long-time fans and new listeners.
As the band looks forward to its milestone anniversary and upcoming touring plans, Foreigner is also preparing to release new material in celebration of its 50 years of musical history. Their legacy continues to inspire, and the Billions Club honor adds another chapter to their storied career.
Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Cold As Ice," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," "Feels Like The First Time," "Urgent," "Head Games," "Say You Will," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is," Foreigner still rocks the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard "Top 200" album success. Streams of Foreigner's hits are over 15 million per week.
Foreigner's 'I Want To Know What Love Is' Joins Spotify's Billions Club
Foreigner Hit New Milestones With Classic Hits
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)
Foreigner Make Streaming History- Kansas Singer Ronnie Platt To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple- more
Sharon Reveals Biggest Mistake She Made With Ozzy- Dave Grohl TV Marathon Coming- Bret Michaels and the All American Rejects Carb Day Concert- more
Nate Smith and HARDY Team Up With 'Nobody Likes Your Girlfriend' Video- Russell Dickerson Gets Fans Dancing With 'Happen To Me'- more
Harakiri for the Sky - Scorched Earth
On The Record: Exclusive Record Store Day Vinyl From Queen, John Lennon, U2 and Many Others
Caught In The Act: Lynch Mob Live 2025
That Sound: Lindsey Buckingham On Fleetwood Mac's 'Rhiannon'
Iggy Pop - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival 2023
Foreigner Make Streaming History With Classic Hit
Metallica Giving Away Rock Royalty Weekend To Sonic Temple
Goo Goo Dolls Share Cover Of INXS Classic 'Don't Change'
Simple Minds To Deliver Live Album Ahead Of Biggest American Tour in Decades
Gibson Custom Announces the Eric Clapton 1958 Les Paul Custom
Silverstein Releases First Part Of Double LP 'Antibloom'
Carlos Santana Announces Album With Cover Of Smokey Robinson Classic
Arrows in Action Parody Limp Bizkit, Creed and BSB For 'Feel It Again' Video